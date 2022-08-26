Ciara shows off sneak peeks from her newest music video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ciara has been topping the charts since 2004 when she released her hit song Goodies, and she has released six more albums since then.

She is working on her long-awaited eighth studio album now, and just released the first single titled Jump. Ciara also filmed the music video this week, showing off her toned body surrounded by backup dancers.

The singer, model, and actress posted sneak peeks on her Instagram of the video shoot, and it is hyping fans up for her new album and the sexy video.

Ciara showed off her flawless figure in a body-hugging bronze leotard, with her twelve backup dancers wearing different variations of the racy ensemble. Her long, dark hair was braided, falling down her back.

In a series of photos, Ciara posed solo on the sand. For another shot, she stood with her hips to the side with her arms above her head, her fit body on full display in front of a green screen.

Another image showed Ciara right in the middle of singing a line from Jump, and she also revealed a group photo, with all of the women looking like sultry models in all shades of skin. “The Beautiful Shades of US”, she wrote in the caption.

Ciara recently started a new label, Beauty Marks Entertainment

After being with several different record labels since she first hit the scene, Ciara decided to expand her business and start her own label which she named Beauty Marks Entertainment.

This self-owned label provides Ciara with an outlet to achieve her professional goals, not just with music, but with movies, fashion, and philanthropy. Along with her husband, Ciara works with many organizations that benefit schools and school-aged children.

Ciara also wrote a children’s book, Why Not You?, a picture book that aims to help young kids see value in themselves, be brave, and follow their dreams. The family also opened a charter school of the same name in June 2021.

Ciara is a hard-working and busy mom of three young kids

Ciara is married to NFL superstar quarterback, Russell Wilson, who currently plays for the Denver Broncos. They have three children; the oldest is eight-year-old Future Zahir, who Ciara gave birth to when she was engaged to rapper Future.

Ciara and Russell have two children together; daughter Sienna Princess, who is now five, and son Win Harrison, now two.

When Russell signed with the Broncos, it was reported that the Wilson family purchased the most expensive property in the Denver area, at $25 million.