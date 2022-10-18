Singer Ciara pictured at the Baby2Baby10 Year Gala in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ciara looks stunning in a denim jumpsuit which she donned for an appearance on ‎The Kelleigh Bannen Show.

The R&B singer is crossing over to a new genre as she took the stage last week in her first live country performance.

She sang opposite Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony to perform their duet, Ya’ll Life.

The stunning singer could easily be mistaken for a supermodel as she donned a figure-hugging denim outfit and thigh-high leather boots in a photo.

In an Instagram post, Ciara shared a series of snaps, starting with a stunning selfie, adding the caption: “Yah Yah 🤟🏽.”

She gave a full view of her stunning outfit on the second slide, a photo of her performance on the third, and a must-see catwalk on the fifth.

Ciara wears a leather overall and nothing underneath

Ciara listens to Lil Baby’s Close Friends as she showcases a fashionable leather dungaree as she switches up her hair in a recent Instagram photo.

She rocked the highlighted blonde look with fringe and ponytail by celebrity hairstylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez.

Ciara went with soft pink lipstick and make-up that complimented her skin tone. She accessorized with several gold bracelets and necklaces for jewelry.

The black leather overall is from the singer’s latest collection for her Lita by Ciara clothing line. The utilitarian jumpsuit is made with lambskin leather with adjustable nickel fasteners.

She appeared on the cover of Ebony magazine for the third time this month, with the publication praising her dynamic style and risky outfit choices.

“CiCi doesn’t mind going against the grain when it comes to her fashion sense. If anything, it’s all about taking risks. From her first appearances in the early 2000s, she has made a name for herself with her style.” the caption reads, continuing:

“Ever the chameleon, the stunner’s look is ever-changing, experimenting with a range of beauty trends in a genuinely fearless manner.”

Ciara goes makeup-free for skincare ad

Ciara recently announced her venture into the skincare market with her new brand, OAM Skin.

The Grammy award-winning artist went make-up free to showcase her skincare routine.

In August, she announced the new brand would feature vitamin C products, including the following: a hydrating cleanser, brightening pad, serum, eye revitalizer, and radiance moisturizer.

She showed her smooth skin in the photo to model her 5-step skincare treatment.