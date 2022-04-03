Ciara poses on her knees in just a black bodysuit with animal print boots and a hat

Ciara poses in a leg-baring black bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/Admedia

Ciara continues to grab her fans’ attention.

The singer posed in a leg-baring bodysuit on Saturday as she promoted her new clothing brand, LITA by Ciara.

Ciara poses in a leg-baring bodysuit

Ciara took to Instagram on Saturday to pose in a black bodysuit, which covered her arms, but exposed her legs.

She wore a furry leopard-print hat and boots to match.

She posed kneeling on the floor, while looking straight into the camera.

She captioned the post, “LITA Girls tap in! Check out @LitaByCiara. Your favorite styles may be 60% off!”

The post amassed over 160,000 likes from Ciara’s fans.

Ciara has a new clothing line

Ciara launched her clothing line, LITA by Ciara, in August 2021.

The name stands for “Love Is The Answer.”

The brand is targeted to women and includes clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Clothing pieces range from $198 to $898.

She spoke about her goal with the clothing line in an interview with Good Morning America.

“My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life,” she said.

“Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality, and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool. I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection,” she added.

Ciara’s husband recently asked her for more children

Last month, Ciara was a guest host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Her husband joined her on the show. He looked dapper, dressed in white, with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

He then got down on one knee and asked her for more babies: “I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

The audience laughed and cheered on Wilson.

Russell Wilson Proposes More Babies to Ciara

Watch this video on YouTube

Ciara told Russell they’ll need a little more time before they “get there.”

She also added that she loves seeing Wilson in “daddy mode.”

Wilson and Ciara have three kids together. They welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017, followed by their son, Win Harrison Wilson, in 2020.

Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future, to whom she was formerly engaged.