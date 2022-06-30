Ciara pantless in custom bodysuit for new song

Ciara shows off her fit body in a bodysuit for her new song. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

On the heels of a new record deal and ahead of the release of new music, singer Ciara showed off a unique custom bodysuit made from kicks to promote her upcoming song.

It appropriately features a pair of retro Jordan sneakers, which were repurposed to create a sensational piece of fashion for the singer.

Along with a preview of her track Jump, Ciara recently revealed that she’d signed a new label deal in partnership with her own label, under which she’ll release her eighth studio album.

Ciara shows off her custom bodysuit for Jump

Weeks ago, Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson was making headlines as he joined the Denver Broncos via trade, and he’ll likely be starring on the field for his new team a few months from now.

However, Ciara’s time is now, as she preps to unveil new music to listeners. Thursday brought a clever promotional video for her upcoming song Jump, as she appeared in an Instagram clip wearing a white bathrobe and holding a pair of Jordan 4 Retro OGs in the fire red colorway.

With a snippet of her new song playing over the clip, she jumps in place, transforming out of the bathrobe into a sizzling bodysuit made using the deconstructed Jordan 4s. Ciara’s red and white bodysuit has a corset construction with shoe laces used as strings to pull the bodice together and keep the corset in place.

As the snippet continues to play, the camera moves and provides a different angle of Cira as she displays her fingernails to the viewer, painted white and red.

“Custom 4’s Body Suit,” she wrote in her caption, tagging designer Cierra Boyd and adding “Jumpin!” and “#JUMP.”

According to US Magazine, Cierra Boyd is known for her ability to convert sneakers into dresses and tops. Other stars she has designed outfits for include Cardi B, Kat Graham, and Kim Petras.

The fun video clip racked up nearly 117,000 Likes for the singer as of this report, with over 1,400 comments as friends and fans reacted to the promotion.

Ciara signed new record deal ahead of Jump release

A day before her video clip arrived, she showed off the cover art for her new song Jump featuring Coast Contra. She’s wearing the sexy custom Jordan 4 bodysuit for the cover as she points toward the viewer and appears to be hovering in the air, similar to a classic pose from Michael Jordan.

The IG post also includes an audio snippet of Jump, which the singer revealed will arrive on July 8.

“Left side. Right side. We gonna set this thing off right,” Ciara says in the song preview.

On Wednesday, Billboard exclusively revealed that Ciara had signed a new record label deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her Beauty Marks Entertainment.

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint, Beauty Marks Entertainment,” Ciara said via a press statement. “Republic co-president] Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career.”

She last released new music with Rooted in 2020 and Level Up in 2019. Her previous album was 2019’s Beauty Marks.

Over the years, she’s released seven albums, four of which achieved success in the top 10 of Billboard’s charts. Her sophomore album Ciara: The Evolution hit No. 1 on the chart, while her debut single, Goodies featuring Petey Pablo, was also a chart-topper.

Along the way, she’s had other hits, including 1, 2 Step with Missy Elliott and Love Sex Magic featuring Justin Timberlake. Now she’ll look to see how high her newest song can jump up the charts ahead of her next album release.