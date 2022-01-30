Ciara lounges by the pool in red cutout swimsuit

Ciara is an investor in award-winning Ten to One Rum. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Ciara posed in a series of sexy snaps from an exotic location in a stunning red cut-out swimsuit.

The 36-year-old is seemingly taking a well-earned vacation as she has launched numerous projects recently.

The mother of three recently invested in the Caribbean rum brand, Ten To One. She also serves as roles in creative, business development, and marketing.

She sent social media into a frenzy with a viral challenge in an ingenious marketing move for the award-winning rum brand.

Ciara also has a clothing brand and recently launched a fragrance with her NFL hubby Russell Wilson.

Ciara rocks a red cut-out swimsuit in a series of photos

The Body Part singer looked more like a professional model in the red cut-out swimsuit.

In the first photo, she posed with her head on her arm, adding bangle bracelets, a choker necklace, and designer sunglasses.

Ciara served looks with a side profile showing her slender legs and abs in the second photo.

Ciara recently shared photos in a burnt-orange custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

Russell Wilson and Ciara got steamy in an ad for their new fragrance. The couple looked loved up in the advertisement for their new fragrance INTENSE, which is a follow-up from their debut perfume HARMONY.

She began dating the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in 2015, and they married the following year in 2016. They have a son, Win, and a daughter Sienna.

The singer also had a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara models her luxury clothing line

Earlier this month, Ciara modeled her new luxury fashion brand LITA by Ciara in an interview with Good Morning America and she spoke about her goal with the clothing line.

“My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life,” she said in a statement, continuing:

“Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool.” She added, “I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection.”

LITA stands for Love Is The Answer, and the brand has a range of price points from luxury to budget, with items between $68 and $895.