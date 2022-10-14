Ciara gets risque in black leather while showing off some model moves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Singer, songwriter, and all-around superstar Ciara is not just a musical force; she is also an accomplished businesswoman who is on a mission. Her mission is to create inclusive fashion that makes a positive impact on the world.

The House of LR&C is a fashion brand created by Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Lita by Ciara is a division of their brand, and Ciara is their best model.

CiCi posed outside in a piece from her own line, and it left little to the imagination. The black leather look is a bestseller for Lita, but Ciara put her own spin on how to wear overalls and still be sexy.

She donned the overalls with nothing underneath, showing off her curves and a backless look as she gave a 360-degree view. Her flawless skin, compliments of her own skincare line, was the best accessory to the jumpsuit.

Ciara’s white blonde hair was pulled up in a ponytail, and blunt bangs framed her face. She combined the leather with multiple god bracelets and necklaces and black knee-high combat boots.

As Ciara showed off all angles of her look, she looked invitingly at the camera, and rapper Lil Baby played in the background.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are creating fashion with a purpose

When the music and sports power couple started The House of LR&C in 2020, their mission was clear: to redefine the way the fashion industry works.

LR&C contains three separate brands; Lita by Ciara, Good Man Brand, and Human Nation. Lita is inspired and co-created by Ciara, and the fashion is meant to make a bold fashion statement.

Good Man Brand is co-created by Russell and contains modern and made-to-move styles. Human Nation is body and gender-inclusive, chill, and Earth-friendly.

The brand was built with a commitment to inclusivity for all and aims to support Black designers and Black communities, which is important to Ciara and Russell. Three percent of the profits of the company are given to the Why Not You Foundation, also started by Ciara and Russell, which benefits education, health, and fighting poverty.

Ciara just launched her own skincare line last month

OAM skin is Ciara’s newest project, and she is passionate about helping others achieve and maintain beautiful, healthy skin. She also took an opportunity on Instagram to promote her product and looked perfect doing it.

Ciara credited her longtime makeup artist with teaching her about the importance of taking care of your skin at every age and admits she neglected her skin for years. Now she is sharing her secrets with the world.

OAM stands for On A Mission, and CiCi is on a mission to bring simple and affordable products to the masses. Gotta love a woman who is always stepping up her game!