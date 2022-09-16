Ciara goes topless to promote her new skincare line

Ciara is promoting her new skincare line, OAMskin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Songstress Ciara has been a bona fide superstar since she released her smash song, Goodies, in 2004, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

But Ciara isn’t just a singer and songwriter – she has branched out into other areas, working on a number of passion projects.

Ciara just recently launched a new skincare line, OAMskin, which stands for On A Mission. She admits that she didn’t consider her skincare until she got older, and now wants to help others maintain or achieve beautiful and healthy skin.

The best part about her new skincare line is the advertisement, which features Cici’s beautiful skin in a topless shoot.

Ciara sat topless wearing only gold jewelry, with many necklaces and bracelets on both wrists which gleamed against her bronzed skin. She held her arms up to cover her curves, but her beauty still shone.

Her flawless face was natural and free from glam, and her long dark hair was straight and ran all the way down to her waist.

Ciara speaks out on her new skincare line and what inspired her to create it

Ciara captioned the gorgeous photo and promotion for OAM, “I am On A Mission to bring you the very best of clinical-level skincare, but make it simple!” She added that she has worked on the products for over two years, so it would be fit for all skin tones and types.

Ciara also revealed, “As someone with sensitive skin, I wanted the products to be free from things like fragrances, dyes, sulfates, and parabens, while still being incredibly powerful!”

Ciara is crediting her makeup artist with teaching her about the importance of taking care of your skin at every age, and admits she neglected her skin for years. Now she is ready to share her secrets with the world.

The OAMskin line includes five different products: a cleanser, brightening pads, brightening serum, eye revitalizer, and moisturizer. The products are being exclusively sold online.

Ciara is a businesswoman and a busy mom-of-three

Ciara made headlines in 2016 when she married NFL superstar quarterback, Russell Wilson, who played for the Seattle Seahawks at the time. Together they have three children, and the oldest is eight-year-old Future Zahir, whom Ciara gave birth to when she was engaged to rapper Future.

Ciara gave birth to Sienna Princess in 2017, and her second son, Win Harrison, in 2017. The family also has a new puppy named Bronco, after Russell’s new home team in Denver.

When Russell signed with the Broncos, it was reported that he and Ciara purchased the most expensive property in the Denver area, at $25 million.