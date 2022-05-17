Ciara goes nearly nude in sexy cut-out monokini

Ciara took to her Instagram page for the second time in one day to share another stunning shot from her cover shoot with Sports Illustrated, this time wowing in a practically-nude monokini with giant, skin-baring cut-outs. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Ciara is seeing her star rise more and more as time goes on, and this week has marked a momentous occasion for the singer.

The 36-year-old mother of three and wife of footballer Russell Wilson was announced recently to be one of several hot stars to have the enviable fortune of gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated’s recent issue, joining Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk’s mom Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu for one of the four coveted cover spots.

Wearing a sexy leopard-print one-piece and a cowgirl hat, Ciara looked fit and strong as she stood knee-deep in water and gave a fierce glance at the camera for the cover photo.

Taking to Instagram, Ciara gave fans another look at a different pic taken during her time with the magazine, and the performer went all-out in a sultry swimsuit.

Ciara wowed in a black monokini with massive cut-outs

Ciara gave fans exactly what they wanted when she posted her second snap from her cover shoot, rocking an insane black one-piece that was held together by mere stretches of fabric that seemed to swirl and criss-cross seamlessly around her body, covering up only just enough so as not to reveal her sensitive areas.

In the sultry pic, Ciara could be seen propping her behind on a wall, her hands pushing her torso up to show off her toned arms and ensuring that her chest area was visible, peeking out from the strips of material that ran from her neck down to her bust and middle belly areas.

With swatches of the swimwear crossing at the nape of her neck to form a halter-style top and her belly, bust, and legs entirely on display, Ciara was an absolute vision and truly captured the essence of what Sports Illustrated is all about.

Fans rushed to comment on Ciara’s sexy monokini

The singer’s fan base appeared to enjoy her latest post thoroughly, and they nearly fell over themselves as they shared their thoughts about her second SI look.

Several fans mentioned Ciara’s kids, telling the songstress that her physique made it hard to believe she had ever been pregnant three times.

“3 babies and back like she never left!! Congratulations on this win 🔥” said one person, while another added, “3 kids where?”

More followers put their two cents into the fray, saying, “RUSS WON! 🔥🔥🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” “Sexy Mama😍,” “So tight🔥🔥,” and “Wowza 🔥.”

Ciara and Russell recently added an adorable puppy to their brood, with Russell presenting the new family member to his wife as a Mother’s Day gift.

Though the pair received some backlash from PETA for having purchased a designer breed instead of adopting from a shelter, the couple appears to be thoroughly enjoying life with the little pup, and Ciara announced that their kids named it Bronco Love Brownie.