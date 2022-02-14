Ciara dominates social media in a sexy black gown complete with revealing front and side cut-outs

Ciara showed off her glowing skin in a very revealing black gown with multiple cut-outs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Ciara showed the world that she remains one of the best-dressed celebs out there when she shared a series of sexy new snaps to her Instagram page over the weekend.

Ciara’s black gown showed off lots of skin underneath a patchwork of cut-outs

The Oh and Goodies singer, 36, took over social media with another jaw-dropping outfit as she stunned in the knock-out, strappy gown with matching black stilettos.

The dramatic dress looked more like two pieces of fabric held together with tons of strings barely clasping the whole ensemble intact.

Ciara’s bust was on full display as diamond-shaped cut-outs crisscrossed all the way down her chest to her belly button.

A sky-high leg slit allowed her bare skin to shine through while more cut-outs adorned her hips, sides, and lower back.

Ciara kept her long locks down to display what looked like some freshly-blonde highlights and her flawless facial features were accented with muted hues of subtle brown lipstick and eye shadow tints.

Fans were there for the singer’s latest dazzling moment, writing on her Instagram page messages like “Yassssss🔥🔥🔥,” “Wow i am so grateful 🙏🏾📸,” This dress is amazing,” and “Flawless 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson walked out of a Super Bowl party when her ex showed up

Ciara rocked her incredible attire in support of the big Super Bowl game on Sunday and she and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, made sure to party it up with other A-list celebs.

The singer and her football-playing hubby got glammed up to attend a star-studded celebration held by Drake on Saturday night in preparation for the big game the next day.

However, their time at the event was cut short when Ciara’s ex, rapper Future, showed up and the pair reportedly were escorted out with the help of law enforcement to their car to avoid an awkward run-in.

Ciara and the rapper share a son, also named Future, along with a very troubled past together, with Ciara breaking things off after a brief engagement when reports surfaced that Future had been unfaithful.

In a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones for a Red Table Talk episode, Ciara opened up about what she called a “painful” break up with Future and discussed how she knew Russell was different.

“When we talked we were connecting in every way,” the singer shared, adding,” His conversation it was just different, the way he looked at life it was different, also the energy with my son (Future) it just felt right, and then, of course, the consistency…he’s consistent.”

Ciara and Russell met in 2015, married a year later, and share two children together, son Win and daughter Sienna.