Ciara and Summer Walker show a little leg while posing together in cleavage-baring dresses

Ciara featured on Summer Walker’s latest album, Still Over It. Pic credit:@Ciara/Instagram/@SummerWalker/Instagram

Summer Walker and Ciara dazzled at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Ciara hosted the celebrations with Walker earning the Chartbreaker Award at the star-studded event.

The 36-year-old singer was cited as a source of inspiration on Summer Walker’s hit album Still Over It.

Ciara’s journey in her relationships from rapper Future to NFL star Russell Wilson inspired songs from K. Michelle and Summer Walker, both titled Ciara’s Prayer.

Ciara and Summer Walker show a little leg in stunning dresses

Ciara and Summer posed together at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Walker shared two photos of the pair smiling, thanking Ciara for her humility in the caption.

“Thanks @ciara for being so humble & sweet to me cause these b****** really be rude as hell lol, you’ve slick been a mentor & you looked so beautiful tonight,” she wrote.

Ciara stunned in an animal-print gown with a matching bikini-style one-piece.

The singer and actress added a black leather choker and waist belt to complete the fashionable outfit.

On the other hand, Summer wore a cleavage-baring off-the-shoulder white dress. The pair of singers wore high-slit dresses revealing their slender legs.

The Level Up singer wrote the following in the caption of the pair posing for a photo.

“When you and your girl have the same favorite side 😂🥰 @SummerWalker.”

Russell Wilson asks Ciara for more babies

Ciara guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres show this week. Her husband, Russell Wilson, joined his wife with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

Getting down on one knee before Ciara, the NFL star said,

“I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

The audience offered Russell support, cheering on his wife hoping she would accept the proposal.

“We definitely can have a little bit of time before we get there. So silly, I was like, ‘What? We’ve already been there before,’” Ciara said. “But I’m down to do it again with you.” The couple has three children —Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, and Future Zahir who Ciara shares with rapper Future.

Russell Wilson Proposes More Babies to Ciara

Watch this video on YouTube

She continued, “We do have our three beautiful babies and I love seeing you in daddy mode. It’s the cutest thing, but what I also have to say is, I love seeing you with Sienna. You know I’m a daddy’s girl so I will say I think that’s one of the sexiest things about you, if I must say.”

Ciara shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram and granted Russell’s wish for another baby in the caption.