Christopher Dooley: Who is the man behind ‘Hurricane Chris’?

Rapper Hurricane Chris, whose real name is Christopher Jerrod Dooley Jr., was arrested on Friday in Louisiana and charged with one count of second-degree murder, according to KSLA News 12

Hurricane Chris was also charged with illegal possession of stolen property.

Police sources told KLSA that Hurricane Chris shot and killed a man early on Friday morning, around 1 a.m., at a Texaco gas station in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Responding officers found the victim — who suffered multiple gunshot wounds — and had him taken to a local hospital. He died a short time later.

Police did not immediately release information about the identity of the victim.

Hurricane Chris said he shot the victim in self-defense

Hurricane Chris, 31, reportedly claimed that he shot the victim in self-defense. He claimed that he fired his weapon after a struggle when the victim tried to steal his car.

However, police investigators who reportedly obtained surveillance footage of the incident said it appeared that the shooting was not an act of self-defense.

Investigators later added a one-count charge of “illegal possession of stolen things” after they also found that the vehicle at the center of the alleged altercation was stolen from Texas.

Who is Hurricane Chris?

Hurricane Chris is a rapper who first came to prominence when he released his hit debut single A Bay Bay in 2007.

A Bay Bay is the lead single on Hurricane Chris’s 2007 debut studio album 51/50 Ratchet, which was released by Polo Grounds Music and J Records.

A Bay Bay, produced by Phunk Dawg, reached No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum, while 51/50 Ratchet debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200.

Other hit singles from 51/50 Ratchet are Playas Rock (feat. Boxie), The Hand Clap (feat. Big Poppa of Ratchet City), Doin’ My Thang, Bang (also feat. Big Poppa of Ratchet City and Bigg Redd), and Beat in My Trunk.

Hurricane Chris is also known for hit songs Halle Berry (She’s Fine) and Headboard, released in 2009. Both singles are from his second studio album, Unleashed, which also includes the tracks Last Call (Feat. Bobby Valentino), Secret Lover (Feat. Cherish), and No Worries (Feat. Beenie Man)

He also released several mixtapes, including Caniac (2013) and Hurricane Season (2015).

His latest album, King Cane, was released in March 2017.

King Cane included the tracks Lo Key, Bang Bang, Count It Up, and On the Road.

Hurricane Chris has also collaborated with well-known rap artists Ty Dolla Sign, Mario, and Lil Boosie.