Christine Quinn stuns in black Versace

Christine Quinn looked amazing in a black Versace gown in a hotel in Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It’s well documented that Christine Quinn is no stranger to an extravagant fashion moment.

The Selling Sunset stunner turned heads at the Hotel Le Bristol in Paris this week as she posed for the camera wearing a gorgeous black Versace dress.

The form-fitting gown featured a high ruffled neck that merged into a leather lace-up bustier and bodycon skirt.

The silhouette showed off Christine’s slim figure and statuesque proportions – which she elevated even more with a pair of pointed Versace Mary Jane platform heels.

From her hand, she carried a metal spherical bag on a long chain, which was the perfect dramatic accessory for the look.

Christine’s signature bleach-blonde hair was finger-waved in a classic 1950s siren style, and her makeup was glamorous and glowing with a glossy nude lip and highlighted cheekbones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn) Never one to shy away, the real estate beauty worked her luxurious hotel surroundings to her advantage, posing in the lift and on the luggage cart!

Christine Quinn has been serving big Fashion Week looks

Christine has done the rounds during Fashion Month, attending shows in New York, Milan and Paris.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the blonde bombshell seems to have toned down her usual technicolor outfits lately, instead choosing a range of dramatic all-black looks.

In addition to her leather Versace outfit, she has also been photographed favoring the dark side while she attended the Balenciaga, Monot, Armani, and Schiaparelli shows.

Her Schiaparelli look in particular stood out – a black leather bodysuit and shorts, accessorized to the max with Schiaparelli chunky gold details.

Whether she’s wearing her rainbow wardrobe or not, Christine always looks amazing!

Christine Quinn drips in gold at Versace

Christine looked like a Barbie dipped in gold during the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week.

Wearing a bronze chainmail minidress, she strutted into the fashion show and on to the after-party.

The 33-year-old shared photos from the night on her Instagram, even thanking Donatella herself for the invite. She wrote, “Thank you so much for the hospitality @donatella_versace. It was such an honor to be at your beautiful home.”

Since her departure from Selling Sunset earlier in the year, Christine has really been making a name for herself in the fashion world, appearing at a number of industry events and even walking the runway at Balenciaga’s 50th couture show back in July.