Christine Quinn is one of the few people that could make the great outdoors seem glamorous. The Selling Sunset alum recently visited a beautiful garden, but many fans could not take their eyes off her.

She wore a white bralette that cut off right above her waist. It sported unique straps connected near her collarbone to create a high neckline. Christine paired her top with sheer ribbed pants that showed off her long legs. Under her pants, fans could see her white underwear to add to the chic look.

To walk in the garden comfortably, she had on simple gold sandals.

Never one to be minimal, Christine had on an array of accessories. The ex-reality star had a mini snakeskin bag, purple earrings, fingerless gloves, silver bracelets, necklaces, and rectangular sunglasses that she hung off her shirt.

Christine decided to pin back her long blonde hair in a loose ponytail.

She kept hair makeup simple with neutral brown eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Christine Quinn stunned in cheetah print for Paper Magazine

Christine Quinn’s Paper Magazine photoshoot was nothing less than iconic. She sported many different looks, including dressing up as Sharon Stone, but nothing compared to her catsuit.

The California realtor wore a tight catsuit covered in a cheetah print. The ensemble had cutouts over the bust, creating delicate spaghetti straps.

The catsuit went down to her feet and was covered by her suede heels. Over her, she wore a large fur coat that sported even larger cheetah prints.

She kept her hair simple, wearing it in a teased, low ponytail. Her makeup looked gorgeous, with dark smokey eyes and pink lipstick.

Christine Quinn shares her best beauty secrets

Christine has always been known for her beauty and style and is not afraid to share her secrets. When talking to the magazine Allure, she gave fans a detailed description of everything she used to keep her skin flawless.

According to Christine, she values having a very regimented skincare routine.

She told the magazine, “There’s a product I found that I really like, I’m going to butcher this, called Nescens. They have a Dark Spot Correcting Serum and it’s not just for dark spots. It is also for redness, and it kind of gives you this all-over even glow. And I love a good lactic acid two or three times a week — I use Sunday Riley Good Genes.”