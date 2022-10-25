Christine Quinn arrives at the Critic’s Choice Real TV Awards in June 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christine Quinn turned heads as she stepped out in Paris this week.

The former Selling Sunset star and fashion icon looked stunning as she wore a long animal print dress in neutral tones by Italian-born, London-based designer Alessandra Rich.

The fitted dress featured a cowl neck with thin spaghetti straps, which clung to Christine’s curvy figure.

The thigh-high split showed off her long legs and the ruffled knee-high boots she chose to pair with the sexy look.

Christine wore massive statement earrings with drop pearls and wore her bleach-blonde hair straight and parted in the middle. Her hair was short and chic as she ditched the super-long extensions she usually favors.

She looked stunning as she strutted down the street in the French capital, her makeup glamorous and her lips glossy.

Christine Quinn does a campaign for Marc Jacobs

Christine has recently partnered with New York fashion giant Marc Jacobs for their latest iconic campaign.

In the images, shot in the grainy style the brand is known for, Christine jumps on the bed in a New York hotel room, stands on the fireplace, and poses with a selection of Marc’s newest bags.

Christine joins the rank of celebrities who have previously modeled for the brand, including Winona Ryder, Victoria Beckham, and Miley Cyrus.

She shared the campaign images on Instagram with her 3.5 million followers and gushed, “CQ for MJ @marcjacobs.🌟 This is a dream come true! ✨🥹 I grew up admiring all of the iconic clothes and campaigns and I can’t believe this is real. Thank you @themarcjacobs for believing in me! 💕”

Christine Quinn takes the fashion world by storm

Christine is really making a name for herself in the fashion world. Since leaving the Netflix show Selling Sunset in August of this year, she has been taken more seriously in fashion circles.

Attending countless shows during fashion week in New York, Milan, and Paris and working with some of the biggest designers in the world, Christine is really getting noticed.

Alongside her recent Marc Jacobs campaign, she has also partnered with Amazon Luxury Stores for their holiday adverts.

In the images, Christine looks sugary sweet as she poses against a blue sky backdrop in a mint green embellished shift dress by Oscar De La Renta.

She looks stunning as she carries a lilac feathered purse and finishes the look with metallic shoes – a true fashion queen!