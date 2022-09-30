Christine Quinn shows off amazing abs in a unique leather look for Paris Fashion Week

Christine Quinn looks stunning for Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Reality star Christine Quinn showed off her incredible abs in a unique leather look for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week.

The star is known best for her appearance on the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset and her incredible sense of fashion.

Christine took to Instagram to show off her sweet high fashion look featuring a leather body suit with gold detailing, rose embellishments, and side cutouts.

This look was a fantastic choice for the show as Schiaparelli was going for a Golden Age Glamour theme for their ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The eccentric brand’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry went for a touch of surrealism and glamour for this year’s show at the Hôtel d’Evreux in Place Vendome.

Many huge celebrities attended the show, like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and of course, reality show villain Christine.

Christine Quinn’s couture look

The elite real estate agent went with a fabulous take on the show’s theme by fusing glamour accents from the runway with everyday wearable pieces.

Wearing a bodysuit with biker shorts and a blazer may seem like a typical streetwear look, but Christine proves how high fashion it can be with the right accessories.

Christine paired her unique bodysuit with chunky gold earrings that seamlessly matched the gold choker detail on the suit.

She also opted for a chunky gold link belt which she wore lower on her waist to show off her stunning figure.

The reality star also wore a tailored black blazer with gold detailing that effortlessly upgraded the look. Her bright blonde locks were also slicked back in her signature bun to show off her accessories.

For her bag, Christine went with the black and gold Large Bijoux Secret Padlock Bag, which retails for 7500€.

This stunning handbag is crafted from smooth black lambskin and features unique gilded brass jewelry studs in the shape of objects like an ear, nose, and eye.

It also has a unique shoulder strap in beige lambskin embossed with a gold ink Measuring tape pattern to further add to the bag’s uniqueness.

Christine took Instagram a collection of perfectly curated images featuring a close-up of the bag and more so fans could see a full 360 of her outfit.

The inspiration behind the Spring 2023 Schiaparelli fashion show

The show was intimate with models dressed in unique accessories like golden nipple pieces, painted body suits, and tons of chunky gold accessories.

Roseberry told W Magazine that the spring 2023 collection, “felt like the right time to open the conversation up to things that were more wearable in a way, but still extraordinary.”