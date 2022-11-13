Christine Quinn goes full glam in a black leather jacket. Pic credit: @thechristinequinn/Instagram

Whether it’s for real estate drama or fashion, or both, Christine Quinn often makes headlines and looks good doing it.

The former Selling Sunset star went back to black in a leather look this weekend.

The reality star has stunned with plenty of high-fashion looks in the past. She was even recently featured on the cover of Paper magazine last month.

Christine gave a grunge meets glam vibe in her recent look.

Last week, she shared a selfie of her, complete with full glam, in New York.

The famous real estate broker posed in a solid black leather suit jacket as she showed off her expertly done makeup.

Christine Quinn goes grunge

While Christine looked amazing in the fitted leather jacket, it was her makeup that took center stage.

In her Instagram caption, the reality star revealed her look was inspired by her recent campaign for Marcs Jacobs. She wrote that “grunge is back.”

She wore bold red lipstick paired with a dark lip liner for a dramatic look.

Christine’s brows looked more natural, but she made a statement with her intense eye makeup. She wore long false lashes and sharp winged eyeliner for a cat-eye look that made her blue eyes stand out.

The 34-year-old’s signature blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail and tied with a black and orange scarf. She wore her hair in a middle part, and two long pieces of hair fell from the ponytail and framed her face perfectly.

From the comments on the post, it seemed like the look was popular with her fans.

The former Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham commented on her love for the look, and Dallas housewife Stephanie Hollman commented on her eye makeup as well with a fire emoji.

Christine sells her home on her new platform

The real estate expert launched a business earlier this year with her husband and tech expert, Christian Dumontet. Now, she’s focused on selling homes online through their platform RealOpen.

RealOpen facilitates the sale of real estate through buyers, sellers, and agents using cryptocurrency.

The couple is so confident in the platform that they even listed their own Los Angeles home on the app for eight million dollars.

In a previous post announcing the introduction of RealOpen, Christine indicated that she prefers to be her own boss.

“Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?” she wrote in the caption.

Christine left the Oppenheim Group after Season 5 of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.