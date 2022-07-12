Christine McGuinness sizzles in bikinis for summer, addresses marriage issues

Christine McGuinness recently commented about her marriage’s “ups and downs.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

UK TV personality Christine McGuinness put the focus on family as she recently shared a positive message about her time spent with the kids while showing off another of her bikini looks.

The 34-year-old model and TV star has been dealing with rumors that she and her husband Paddy were going through a rough patch in their marriage and may have split up.

However, she recently addressed that speculation during a TV appearance, commenting on her marriage’s “ups and downs” while sharing that the kids are their top priority.

Christine McGuinness shows off bikini with family

Some of the UK’s biggest stars have been making summer extra hot for their followers on social media. Among them have been Amanda Holden, Megan Barton-Hanson, and Christine McGuinness.

Taking to her Instagram, McGuinness showed off a fun photo featuring her three children enjoying an inflatable pool as summer vacation is officially underway.

McGuinness is well known for her time on television, including a recent appearance on the British sports reality TV show, The Games. She’s also been known to share steamy photos of herself on Instagram.

However, in one of her latest images, the focus was family, as McGuinness was with her kids. She wore a white bikini featuring a strapless top and a pair of fuzzy flip-flops. She also kept a silky cover-up shirt or robe on to avoid revealing too much skin while tossing some water at her daughter.

She referred to her kids as “My lifeys” with several heart emojis and shared a message about having them off from school.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“School is closed for summer 😎 8 weeks off babies! Let’s make this the best one yet, let’s take adventures and explore new places, let’s laugh every day!” McGuinness wrote in part of the caption.

She also offered a supportive message for other parents.

“Good luck to all the parents and carers juggling kiddies, work, life 🙃 Especially those who will struggle with the change in routine! 😅 We’ve got this 🙌,” she closed her caption.

Christine McGuinness’s bikini photos have been popping up more recently on her Instagram as she enjoys the summer season and travels. Last month, she showed off several different two-pieces.

That included the model and TV personality in a skimpy black bikini as she sipped a tropical drink on a lounge chair poolside.

“Memories and mocktails are a match made in paradise,” she captioned the photo, which went on to get nearly 12,000 Likes and about 200 comments as of this writing.

Another photo series last month featured McGuinness in a stunning pink bikini as she posed for four unique images outdoors. The first of those has her seated on a ledge with dark sunglasses on, as she may have been staying out of the sun.

A second image presents McGuinness’ smiling face as she gives fans a close-up shot fixing her hair. Two more pics give viewers close-ups of her vibrant pink two-piece.

“When fantasy becomes reality,” she wrote in her latest image, possibly referring to a trip she’d taken.

“A dreamer, that’s what she is,” wrote McGuinness in a caption for another photo series last month.

While her bikini is once again an eye-catching pink item, she’s rocking a strapless top this time as she gives a smiling glance over her shoulder towards the viewer in her first photo.

With over 660,000 followers on her Instagram right now, the images tend to capture a lot of attention. Some of her famous friends and followers include Jenny Powell, Vicky Pattinson, and Demi Jones.

Christine McGuinness has typically shown off various looks in different attire on her Instagram page, including workout gear and stunning lingerie. In addition, she’s shared promotional posts about her work, causes she’s passionate about, and her family.

McGuinness recently addressed marriage ups and downs’

Christine and her husband, Paddy McGuinness, have recently been the center of split rumors. Speculation arrived when Paddy hadn’t shown public support for his wife during her appearance on The Games. The two went on separate holidays following her time on the show, furthering the speculation.

On an episode of Lorraine on Tuesday, Christine McGuinness commented about the “ups and downs” and “bad headlines” that she and her husband have experienced during their 15 years of marriage.

“I think marriages just go through ups and downs anyway, especially long ones like ours – 15 years – it’s not always going to be plane sailing,” she said.

“We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible, and we both want to be there to support the children,” McGuinness said, per UK’s Independent.

According to a Metro report, Christine and Paddy currently have three children under 10, all of whom were diagnosed with autism. The couple has twins, Leo and Penelope, and a daughter Felicity. McGuinness shared last year that she’d also been diagnosed with autism at 33.

Her situation with Paddy may be just fine or on the way to being better. Despite the recent talk about tough times in marriage, she mentioned during her Lorraine appearance that they’re all taking off on a family holiday next week.