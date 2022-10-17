Christina Ricci shows off her breathtaking beauty in a black gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christina Ricci looks incredible in a revealing black gown.

She wore the stunning attire during the star-studded Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala a few days ago.

The actress rocked a silver and black sequin corset, silhouetting her amazing physique.

The bottom of the dress featured a high mid-length cutout, showing off her toned legs. Iconic designer Vivienne Westwood created the look.

She paired the dress with tons of silver bangles, a natural makeup look, and platform black heels.

Known for her acting career, Christina Ricci also has an incredible sense of fashion.

Christina Ricci’s Emmys look

This isn’t the only red carpet Christina Ricci has looked stunning on. She recently turned heads when she attended the Primetime Emmy Awards.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Yellowjackets.

The actress showed off her outfit to her fans and captioned it, “Thank you @televisionacad for the honor of being nominated amongst the most incredible peers!! Just to be included with such a group was beyond flattering!”

Christina went braless in a sequined Fendi gown that touched the floor and a matching clutch purse.

She kept it simple with her classic black bob and bangs hairstyle and silver jewelry.

Christina Ricci and Tim Burton

Christina Ricci is making a return to the Addams Family franchise in a new way. Instead of playing her iconic former role of Wednesday Addams, which she started playing at just ten years old, in the upcoming Netflix series, she will be portraying a brand new character named Marilyn Thornhill.

Not only is this a reunion of herself and the Addams Family, but also with legendary director Tim Burton. The last time the actress worked with Tim Burton was for Sleepy Hollow back when she was 18 years old.

In an interview with Slant magazine, she talked about reuniting with him and said that “…as an actor, you basically just do anything he tells you to because he’s so good and you just trust him so much. And it’s such a gift to be on one of his sets. He’s just continued to make movie after movie after movie that have been genius and amazing. And it was like being 10 again to work with him.”

The first episode of Christina Ricci’s newest project, Wednesday, releases on Netflix on November 23. Season 2 of Yellowjackets is set to come out in 2023.