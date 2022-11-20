Christina Ricci looked amazing for a punk-themed photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christina Ricci was stunning for a vintage punk photoshoot with Mastermind magazine.

The actress wore a sheer dress made from dark material that hugged her waist and highlighted her incredible figure. It had a high neckline with halter top straps and adorable white buttons.

The skirt of the dress draped to the ground and flowed beautifully around Christina.

Christina paired the dress with a headpiece that wrapped around her head like a bonnet and featured a silver buckle that rested under the star’s chin. It was made from the same material as the dress and covered her hair.

The Addams Family actress accessorized with a couple of large silver bracelets that clasped around her wrists with the same buckles. Her nails were freshly manicured in a subtle color and filed long and pointy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christina posted the look to Instagram along with a few other photos with a similar theme. One look showed the star in a blue dress with purple lace at the top, and another showed her in a blue, yellow, and red dress, which she paired with chunky black boots.

The 42-year-old Hollywood star’s overall look was vintage, punk, and absolutely gorgeous. The series of photos earned over 35,000 likes.

Christina Ricci is the cover girl for Style magazine

Christina posted an image to Instagram that showed herself featured on the cover of Style magazine. The magazine cover teased what the inside would reveal with text that read, “The return of Christina Ricci.”

The actress was stunning in an all-white outfit that covered her from head to toe and left only her face visible. The outfit featured a form-fitting skirt, a coat, and gloves.

Christina posed with her hands touching her face and gazing at the camera. Her hair was parted to the side and slicked back, and her makeup was beautiful with dark lips, eyeshadow, and a touch of mascara.

The post earned well over 20,000 likes.

Christina Ricci showed support for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Christina is often busy with her acting career and with stunning photoshoots, but she still makes time to attend galas to support important causes. Christina attended a gala to support the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, and she looked amazing for the event.

She took a mirror selfie of her outfit for the fundraiser, and it included a long black dress with a plunging neckline and thin straps. She paired the dress with sheer tights and shiny black heels.

Christina was gorgeous in fashionable attire as she supported the cause.

The post earned well over 50,000 likes.