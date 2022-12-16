Christina Ricci shows off her phenomenal complexion for the new Marc Jacobs collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Christina Ricci looked phenomenal as she teamed up with Marc Jacobs to represent some of their newest pieces.

The original Wednesday Addams actress has been making quite a statement lately, as she’s found much success with landing some huge lead roles while also modeling for famous designers.

Christina has been known for playing rather dark and eerie characters in previous films that have tended to follow her into her personal life.

However, in her latest photoshoot, the actress uplifts her lighter side as she is pictured in a burst of beautiful colors.

Luckily for fans, Christina was kind enough to share the rare moment as she took to Instagram with the shots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress treated her 1.4 million followers with the angelic photograph as they got to witness a perfect headshot of Christina’s glowing face.

Christina Ricci stuns in pretty pastels

In her most recent shoot, Christina was captured from the shoulders up as she elegantly posed in her Marc Jacobs attire.

In the close-up, the actress stared directly into the camera as she wore a pretty pastel-colored turtleneck sweater. The chunky cable-knit sweater was a yellow hue that complemented Christina’s lighter complexion perfectly.

She styled the pretty turtleneck with Marc Jacob’s new J Marc shoulder bag. The small bag featured silver accents on the front and included a silver chain-link handle. As she posed for the picture, the actress held the bag close to her chest.

Christina’s brown locks blew in the wind behind her while her skin was effortlessly glowing. She wore a bit of mascara, along with some black eyeliner, and then she added some touches of blush to give her cheeks a pretty rosy look.

Overall, the actress looked gorgeous in her pretty pastel ensemble while proving to fans that she hasn’t aged one bit.

She simply captioned the post, “Another for @marcjacobs @themarcjacobs ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Christina Ricci promotes healthcare company FIGS

In another recent post, Christina teamed up with FIGS as she further promoted their awesome products.

FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that celebrates and serves current and future generations of healthcare professionals.

FIGS also uses the highest quality fabrics that feature a combination of comfort, durability, function, and style, all at an affordable price.

In the short video clip presented, Christina gifted her mother with a variety of cool products that would help her get through her day-to-day as a healthcare worker.

As the actress opened the boxes, she further described each of the items and why it was essential for every healthcare worker to obtain the items presented.

She expressed her deep admiration for the company as she stated, “My mom is a healthcare worker and so this year I gave her something she can use everyday for her job helping others- a fab set of scrubs, a tote and a great bag all in our favorite color: black 😉 from the wonderful brand @wearFIGS who make stylish clothes and accessories for our invaluable healthcare workers #giftFIGS #wearFIGS #ad.”

The company also offers both men’s and women’s clothing and comes in a variety of different styles, colors, and sizes.

FIGS is unarguably the perfect place to shop for any healthcare worker this holiday season, as their apparel is built to last and is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Fans can now shop their newest collection, which is available through their website online.