Christina Ricci looks amazing in an animal print gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comRuss Elliot/AdMedia

Christina Ricci wowed as she slipped into an animal print and lacy gown that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

The 42-year-old posed up a storm in the sleek number while showing off plenty of her sun-kissed skin.

For over 30 years, Christina has been wowing fans thanks to her roles in endless iconic films as well as her stunning appearance.

The Addams Family alum, who shot to fame back in the ’90s, is also no stranger to coming through with a killer look!

Last week, Christina took to her Instagram to share her latest ensemble with her fans – much to their delight.

Looking nothing short of sensational, Christina exuded style and confidence thanks to the black gown she slipped into.

Christina Ricci dazzles in plunging black gown

Bringing out her wild side, Christina’s dress was adorned with a daring leopard print pattern – a stark contrast to her usually all-black red carpet ensembles.

The Yellow Jacket star’s gown also included a plunging black lace neckline, showcasing plenty of her glowing skin for her 1.5 million followers.

For makeup, Christina rocked her signature smokey-eye, super-groomed dark brows, and nude lipstick.

Letting her dress do all the talking, the Wednesday star opted for minimal jewelry, including a thin gold chain necklace.

Christina styled her iconic dark locks into a chic yet simple do for the impromptu photoshoot.

Christina Ricci partners with Stella & Chewy’s

While Christina is clearly crushing it in the fashion and showbiz world, her personal life is just as successful too.

Christina is a mom to her 8-year-old son Freddie, and her daughter Cleopatra, 9 months, whom she shares with her hubby Mark Hampton.

The Hollywood legend is also no stranger to fronting a campaign for countless companies and brands.

Last September, Christina partnered up with premium pet food brand Stella & Chewy’s for their “All You Need Is Raw” campaign.

The proud dog mom has three pups, Logan, Patrick, and Karen Carpenter.

Christina’s partnership with Stella & Chewy’s seems to be a match made in heaven as she’s had pets her “whole life” as she told People.

Christina Ricci dazzles in Marc Jacob’s campaign

Christina also bagged herself a campaign with the iconic fashion house Marc Jacobs in 2022 for the brand’s Heaven campaign.

Donning just a star-covered cardigan and black underwear, Christina looked nothing short of sensational for the photoshoot.

Christina, who was pregnant at the time, exuded style and confidence as she proudly showed off her baby bump.