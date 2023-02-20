Christina Ricci captivated the crowd in a stunning Galvan gown at the 75th annual Directors Guild of America Awards.

The actress was on hand Saturday night for the 2023 DGA Awards to present the best directorial achievement awards in children’s and reality programs.

Christina was a showstopper in her luxurious velvet gown among Hollywood’s other A-list celebrities.

Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Christina donned a magnificent gown by Galvan London and was accessorized by jewelry designer to the stars Martin Katz.

The 43-year-old stunner wore Galvan’s Off Kilter cocktail dress in black, which retails for $1,495. The timeless piece features an asymmetrical one-sleeve, off-the-shoulder design with twist detailing, stretchy velvet material, and a side thigh slit.

Christina’s jewelry elevated her glamour with amethyst drop earrings, an emerald ring, and a diamond tennis bracelet.

Christina Ricci dazzled in a black velvet gown by Galvan for the 2023 DAG Awards

Her makeup, courtesy of Allan Avendano, was impeccably chic, with sparkly green eyeshadow, smoky eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a berry lip color.

Stephen Beaver styled Christina’s dark locks in a sleek bun with blunt bangs framing her face. Christina carried a rhinestone-encrusted black clutch and sported a classic French manicure to top off her elegant ensemble.

Christina Ricci rocked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown by Galvan at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Addams Family star shared a peek at her look for the evening on her Instagram before she headed to The Beverly Hilton Hotel. She credited her team of stylists, artists, and designers, captioning the share, “In @galvanlondon and @martinkatzjewels for @directorsguild awards tonight.”

Christina keeps a balanced approach to diet and exercise

Christina’s fans can always count on her to bring her fashion-forward A-game. She’s become known for her eclectic yet elegant style and looks fantastic whether she’s posing on the red carpet or gracing the cover of a magazine.

So how does the actress stay looking fabulous? It’s all about balance for the brunette beauty.

The Sleepy Hollow star once suffered from an eating disorder but has since recovered and learned to form a healthy relationship with food and wants her children, Freddie and Cleopatra, to do the same.

“We eat for nutrition, we eat to grow, we eat to be healthy,” Christina told Today Parents, adding that she wants to encourage her daughter to “focus on her brain and what she can contribute to society” rather than make her physical appearance a top priority.

Regarding staying fit, Christina has worked with celebrity trainer Andie Hecker, who specializes in Pilates and ballet-based workouts.

On Andie’s website, Christina boasts, “Andie’s knowledge of the body and the right choices to make to achieve your most beautiful form is mind-blowing! I never look as good as when I am being trained by her. She gives you your dream physique.”

Christina’s glow proves she’s found the perfect balance between work, family, and staying healthy.