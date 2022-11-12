Christina Ricci stunned in a fabulous Rodarte with a message of gratitude. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Christina Ricci showed that it takes a village to look so good as the actress stunned in a floral Rodarte gown.

The actress posted photos on her social media in a gorgeous dress as she sang the praises of her husband, Mark Hampton.

Christina and her hubby were among the well-known names in attendance at Monday’s CFDA Awards in Manhattan.

Other attendees included Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, the latter of whom received honors at the event.

The awards ceremony was held in the name of fashion, so naturally, Christina dressed the part.

Fashion fans may recall the Rodarte gown, which first appeared on runways as part of Rodarte’s Spring 2023 collection.

Christina Ricci captivates in Rodarte gown for CFDA Awards

Christina certainly made the piece her own as she posed for the camera in the floor-length gown with lace detailing on the bodice.

The colorful dress featured massive floral embellishments on each shoulder. The garment flared slightly at the hips with shades of green, purple, and white, adding to the elegant nature of the piece.

The mother of two rocked a smoky eye, and her short dark bob parted to the side with loose waves.

She kept the accessories light, allowing the vibrant dress to be the star of the show. She carried a simple but elegant black clutch in one hand and placed the other around her husband.

Christina’s husband looked dapper in a gray suit with a blue dress shirt. The actress said in the caption that accompanied the photo that she was lucky to have Mark in her life. She thanked him for helping her out with her dress and photographing her at the event.

The Casper actress has been making the rounds because of her latest project, which likely holds a special place in her heart. She will appear with Jenna Ortega in the Netflix series by Tim Burton, Wednesday.

Christina Ricci teams up with Make Up For Ever

Christina has been known for her distinct beauty and edgy style. She teamed up with Make Up For Ever to share some of her beauty favorites with fans and designed a makeup bag that reflected her personality.

Christina’s makeup bag was all-black with studs and a silky finish.

She explained her thought process behind the design, saying, “My inspiration for the bag was hard rock meets couture, and I added a red lip motif to the geometric design since I love wearing red lipstick. Plus I thought it would add a fun pop of color.”

As for Christina’s acting career, fans can catch Wednesday on Netflix on November 23, which coincidentally is Christina’s birthday.