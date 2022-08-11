Christina Millian shows incredible figure in skimpy denim bikini

Christina Milian showed off her gym-honed physique in a skimpy denim bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Christian Milian showed off her gym-honed physique on Wednesday with a stunning photo in front of an ocean vista, looking like she was on the most relaxing vacation.

The Falling Inn Love star looked simply sensational in a denim bikini that featured a string halter neck that barely covered her body, with matching bottoms that had a zipper in the middle.

She held her curly hair above her head in a ponytail as she smiled and looked off into the distance, enjoying the sun-soaked day.

She was sitting on the edge of a pool that overlooked an ocean view in an enviable location.

She had actually posted an Instagram carousel of three different photos, with the second one showing her leaning back on her arms with one leg up and looking off with a smoldering stare.

The last photo really showed off her eye-popping curves as she stood up, showing off her long, lean legs and rock-hard abs.

Christina Milian wore a skimpy denim bikini to show off her toned figure

Christina captioned the photos, “Hair blowing’ in the wind 🌬Sun glistening on my skin ✨ @prettylittlething ***SKU: CMW8359 CMW8361,” and they received over 59k likes.

The triple threat singer, actress, and songwriter works hard to achieve her toned physique, recently posting an Instagram photo of herself getting her sweat on at the gym.

Christina spends a lot of time working out at the gym

On July 30, she wore a dark blue sports tank top and matching spandex shorts with her hair in a ponytail as she got an arm workout in.

She also posted a video clip to go along with it, showing herself in the mirror doing bicep curls with a sweaty face.

She captioned the post, “Consistency is key to getting the results you wish for. So today’s focus – – Arms! 💪🏾 I wanna tighten up my arms! ** Now I need to work on what I consume 😭 I love food and in France bread & rosé literally stalk me.. 🫣 guess I’ll just add a couple more reps. 🤤🥖🥂.”

Christina restricts her daily calories and avoids dairy

As for her diet, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress told People magazine, “When your stomach feels full, do not eat past that.”

She told the publication she only eats a certain amount of calories daily but makes sure it’s the right food to keep her energy level high. She also revealed she eats low amounts of dairy “to avoid cellulite.”

But her biggest tip is to drink lots of water, with the singer claiming she drinks close to a gallon a day. She said, “Hydration is how I keep my skin clear, and my body energized throughout the day.”