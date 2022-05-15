Christina Milian unzips swimsuit for weekend sunbathe

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Christina Milian is topping up her tan in an unzipped swimsuit while hitting up Miami. The Dip It Low singer definitely dipped it a little low in her revealing Instagram share this weekend, posting a slew of snaps from the East Coast city and showing she’s living her best life at 40.

Posting for her 7 million followers on Saturday, Christina showed how South Beach rolls for her, kicking off with cute outfit snaps, then switching to swimwear.

Christina Milian stuns during South Beach vacay

Milian was also rolling with the celebs – her opening snap included Claws actress Karrueche Tran.

Showing off her toned figure, the Savage x Fenty ambassador stunned in a low-cut and tight white corset top with an unusual upside-down and cropped finish. The floral-patterned top was paired with low-slung and ripped jeans – Milian also sported tight-curled hair for her night out, plus hoop earrings.

The Netflix actress and Beignet Box founder, who also shared various candids from her night out, returned with Saturday photos showing chill beach time, even switching to video mode as she shared a selfie of herself sunbathing and lying back against a white towel.

The 2000s pop face, still relevant as she stars on reality TV, blew fans kisses as she wore tinted green shades, also bringing the heat as she modeled a tight and sporty-style pink swimsuit worn unzipped to show off her assets.

Taking to her caption and name-dropping her best-known hit, Milian wrote: “AM to PM 💥 #Miami #1DayVacay.”

Christina had wowed fans while stripped down to a bikini just three days prior, this time posing from a sheltered area and outdoors and flaunting her fabulous figure in a criss-cross swimsuit in purple prints. “Planted in the sun,” she’d written, also shouting out Rihanna’s best-selling Savage x Fenty brand. Milian has been influencing as an ambassador the label for years, joining the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, plus rapper Kash Doll.

Christina Milian gives props to Rihanna

In 2020, Milian told Page Six: “Rihanna’s such a great representation of a woman who loves herself, loves her body, is confident and not afraid to show her power. She owns it,” then touching on her own body image following becoming a mother. The singer added:

“I’m happy with my body after baby. My weight fluctuates, especially now; one week I’m keto, the next I’m eating Fritos! But I don’t mind. And I think that’s what she’s looking for: women who love who they are and have confidence.”