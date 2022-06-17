Christina Milian stuns in tight underwear for sweet tea

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Christina Milian is stunning in tight and stretchy underwear while sipping sweet tea on her porch.

The 40-year-old pop singer and Beignet Box founder largely draws her cash from her Kardashian-approved donuts truck company, but she hasn’t abandoned a side gig that likely provides a steady cash flow. Christina is an ambassador for singer Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and a new photo is seeing the Dip It Low hitmaker honor her partnership with the label.

Christina Milian wows at 40 in ‘sweet tea’ undies shoot

Posting to her Instagram this week, Christina sizzled in khaki and logo print undies from new mom RiRi’s brand.

Chilling on her porch and leaning against white-painted woods, Christina flaunted her toned abs and cleavage in a plunging and gym-ready bralette with SAVAGE X FENTY scrawled across it in pink.

The Netflix star paired her bralette with tight matching leggings, also holding a glass of sweet tea as she rested her head in her palm.

Natural makeup completed the look as Milian wrote: “Nashville. Porch swing. Sippin’ sweet tea.”

Opting out of a #ad on account of her ambassador status, Christina then tagged Savage x Fenty. The brand has big-time muscled up on the celebrity promo front – main face Megan Thee Stallion is joined by an army of influencer stars, not limited to rapper Kash Doll, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, artist Normani, and WAG Nicole Williams.

Speaking in 2020, the mom of three only had good words for Rihanna, telling Page Six, “Rihanna’s such a great representation of a woman who loves herself, loves her body, is confident and not afraid to show her power.” Milian is also an influencer for brands including Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova.

As to what Christina eats to stay so trim after three kids, she’s dished.

Christina Milian reveals what lands on her plate

In 2020, and while speaking to Essence, the Falling Inn Love actress revealed, “Salmon and a big salad. I really love avocados too, with some olive oil and salt and lemon. Delicious! And asparagus— even out of the can. And I try not to overeat. If I hear my body tell me I’m full, I follow my gut, literally, and say ‘Hey I’m full’ and ‘There will be another meal.’ I think sometimes we eat with our eyes and our minds, thinking this is the last meal I’m ever going to have.”

Noting that she isn’t 25 anymore, the ageless beauty added: “It’s harder to lose weight as quickly, and there are now problem areas— like the stomach. I’m happy I did a lot of sit-ups in my 20s.”