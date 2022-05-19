Christina Milian stuns in tight sheer underwear

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian stayed relevant for a reason. The Dip It Low singer might have peaked in the 2000s on the music front, but with a sizzling body and a seriously good business mind, she’s made it as an ongoing “it” girl.

The Netflix star is fresh from an Instagram photo honoring her ambassador status with Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and it was hot stuff.

Christina Milian stuns at 40 in see-through undies

Posting earlier today for her 7 million followers, the actress and singer posed protecting her modesty with her hands while indoors and lying back against a couch.

Christina smoldered as she flaunted her trim frame in a sporty black bralette that was fully sheer, affording a view of her cleavage while also staying within Instagram’s no-nudity policy.

The Beignet Box founder, who counts mogul Kim Kardashian as a customer, wowed with her flawless facial features as she rocked curled hair worn down, and the direct gaze likely helped as she brought in over 30,000 likes in three hours.

Also showing off a blue manicure and her toned abs, the mom of three wrote: “I [heart] NY,” then tagging Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna, fresh from welcoming her baby boy, has gotten her marketing right. Savage x Fenty boasts a slew of celebrity ambassadors, not limited to rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Kash Doll, plus Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. The label has even employed MTV star Kailyn Lowry to promote its skimpy undies.

Milian, whose career has spanned music and acting, plus her lucrative businesses and reality TV, has revealed the one thing that’s gotten her through all those nerve-wracking moments.

Christina Milian reveals cure for nervous moments

“Prayer for me,” she told Moviehole. “Because I get nervous all the time. It’s weird but I think it’s fun and it’s refreshing. It’s always good to be that way. That keeps me appreciative of everything. Prayer and I do have to meditate. I have to have a little bit of time to myself right before whatever it is that I have to do because most of the time I’m sitting in my head convincing myself to calm down, all right, show down.”

Milian also continues as a regular influencer for clothing brand Fashion Nova. She’s also brought out her own baby ranges, including one named after her AM/PM track. She currently lives with her husband Matt Pokora. The two have been married since 2020.