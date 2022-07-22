Christina Milian stuns in tight bikini on outdoor steps

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian is looking gorgeous as ever while posing for new bikini snaps.

The 40-year-old singer and Netflix star continues to honor her multiple brand partnerships – while she’s signed to Savage x Fenty and Fashion Nova, her Friday Instagram share shouted out a lesser-known label.

Posting for her 7.1 million followers, the Dip It Low hitmaker sizzled in a tight swim look while also shouting out her motherhood, saying “No time necessary” as she delivered a short caption.

The opening photo showed the mom of three holding her youngest child while posing amid shading trees and in a ripped pair of denim jeans, plus a patterned and short-sleeved top.

The white, orange, and blue top was revealed to be part of a two-piece as fans swiped right – here, Christina flaunted her sensational figure while posing near the bottom of an outdoor stairwell and under an awning.

Showing off her tiny waist and toned legs, the Falling Inn Love star wowed with her barefoot shot, with Icon Swim tagged.

Christina runs her own businesses, including Kardashian-adored Beignet Box donuts trucks. She also retails a baby gear line named after her Am to Pm track, released in 2001.

In addition to her on-screen appearances, the 2000s pop face further influences for Pretty Little Thing – she shouted out the rival to Fashion Nova in early July while in a ribbed and braless loungewear look. “Chill with me,” she wrote.

Christina Milian says ‘back fat’ runs in her family

While fans gush over the star’s snap-back body after three kids, Christina is a little more critical of herself.

“It’s harder to lose weight as quickly, and there are now problem areas—like the stomach. I’m happy I did a lot of sit-ups in my 20s so at least I have that muscle memory. Now it’s just that little layer [of fat over it]. And then my family, we have that back fat right where the bra is. I’ve always had it, but it really pops up when I’m a little thicker. It’s not an easy area to get rid of at all,” she told Essence in 2020.

Christina Milian’s popularity still up after 2000s hits

Milian added: “Sometimes I get completely focused and I’ll go in and work out— sometimes even twice a day— at least three times a week because I’m so excited and really into it.”

The singer remains popular despite her status as a music face from approximately two decades ago. Her donuts trucks are a full-blown chain with pop-ups, and she also runs her House of Fine Gold jewelry line.