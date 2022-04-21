Christina Milian stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Christina Milian is smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Christina Milian throws up her arms and swings a hip in a stunning minidress look while earning herself some cash. The singer, actress, and influencer continues her partnership with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and a new photo shows that pregnant RiRi sells more than just undies.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Dip It Low hitmaker Christina wowed in a floaty and leggy minidress while flaunting her killer figure, with a caption even quoting her lyrics.

Christina Milian wows for Savage x Fenty

The photos, shared with Milian’s 6.9 million followers, opened with her on an outdoor wall-wrapped terrace, backed by blue skies and palms.

Christina wowed as she modeled a floral-print minidress in black, yellow, purple, and red, with the banded number coming strapped and with a peep-hole effect at the chest.

With a plunging neckline and short length, the cute look was big-time, showing off the 40-year-old’s figure, with flawless hair and makeup finish proving the cherry on the cake.

Christina struck various poses in the sun-drenched photos, posing back to a concrete wall in her final snap, one showing her in black sneakers.” Pick it up slow,” she wrote, quoting her 2004 Dip It Low track. She then tagged Savage x Fenty and confirmed her ambassador status via hashtags.

Savage x Fenty knows how to market and has tapped some of the hottest celebrities for its promos. Leading the way is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, with fellow Savage faces including rapper Kash Doll, artist Kehlani, and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. The brand does, however, appear to have ended its dealings with reality star Draya Michele following her joke about Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting.

How much is Christina Milian earning?

As to how much Christina is earning from her promos, it’s all down to her following. Per experts at Vox, pay on Instagram correlates with the number of fans.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry,” the outlet states.

Christina also boasts a partnership with fashion giant Fashion Nova, this amid her various business ventures.