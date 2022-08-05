Christina Milian stuns in string bikini on a windy day

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian is showing off her sensational bikini body as she enjoys drinks time and manages to look flawless despite a stiff breeze.

The 40-year-old actress and singer has been enjoying a summer vacation in swanky St. Tropez, France, and updates both via permanent posts and Stories that have been showing her fun in the sun on her Instagram.

Posting shortly before the weekend, the Dip It Low hitmaker posted Stories of herself pouring rose wine for balcony drinks – celebrating a friend’s arrival, Christina kept her pool attire for drinks’ o’clock.

The mom of three looked fit and healthy as she poured wine into two glasses, showcasing her curves and muscles in a black string bikini top and neon yellow briefs – with her curly hair blowing in the wind, the Netflix star also wore discreet stud earrings as the camera took in her pink manicure.

“To celebrate @kikslater’s arrival,” text read.

The story will remain live for 24 hours.

Three days ago, Christina updated with a strong couples display and to celebrate five years of solid partnership with now-husband, Matt Pokora. The couple wed in 2020.

Christina Milian celebrates five years with husband Matt Pokora

Posing for a snuggly hug shot amid a decked setting in the French Riviera resort, Christina gushed over her hubby and baby daddy, writing:

“I’ve spent the last 5 years making the best memories, most adorable babies and building a beautiful life with you. This day, July 31st-August 1st forever changed my life because of a chance I was not expecting. This was truly meant to be. Thank you St.Tropez!! @mattpokora Here’s to #5yrs and 50+ more to go!”

This is Milian’s second marriage. From 2009 to 2011, the pop star was married to rapper The Dream – the former couple shares one daughter, Violet.

Chistina Milian stuns in lingerie at 40

Fans can’t get over Christina’s youthful looks, and that includes her super-toned body. The Fashion Nova partner continues her ambassador shout-outs for singer Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand – earlier this summer, she posed in a plunging and sporty bralette and leggings look while enjoying a Nashville porch.

“Nashville. Porch swing. Sippin’ sweet tea,” she wrote, then tagging mogul RiRi’s best-selling brand. Christina also runs her own brands, not limited to her AM/PM baby line, plus her wildly popular Beignet Box donuts trucks – the latter boasts Kim Kardashian as a customer.