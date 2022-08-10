Christina Milian stuns in skimpy denim bikini while sunkissed

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian is stunning as she soaks up the sun poolside and shows off a stylish denim bikini.

The 40-year-old actress, singer, and entrepreneur continues her side gigs as an influencer on social media. Posting to Instagram this week, she name-dropped Pretty Little Thing in another post promoting the affordable fashion giant, with this photo upping the denim vibes.

Showing off her toned figure and gorgeous grin, the Dip It Low hitmaker posed all smiles while at the edge of an infinity pool in her opening snap, resting her lower legs in the water and gazing sideways while looking happy.

Drawing attention to her gym-honed abs and trim legs, Christina modeled a string-tied denim two-piece, one taking on a shorts finish and channeling current ’90s trends.

Christina held one hand up to scrunch up her ponytail in the first photo; subsequent ones showed the mom of three folding one leg while striking a poolside pose before sharing a full-length shot.

Enjoying ocean views beyond the pool, the Netflix star wrote, “Hair blowing’ in the wind. Sun glistening on my skin @prettylittlething.”

Christina had tagged herself in swanky St. Tropez, France, where she and her husband Matt Pokora have been enjoying a summer vacation. Christina shares two children with Pokora, plus a daughter from her previous marriage to rapper The Dream.

Christina Milian popular with two rival brands

Christina continues to influence for both Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing – celebrities tend to choose between the rival labels. In addition to representing the two clothing brands, Christina is also an ambassador for singer Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line.

Christina receives an overwhelming amount of fan comments complimenting her on her age-defying looks, and that includes her snap-back body after welcoming three children.

Christina Milian has ground rules for good wellness

Speaking to People about her diet and exercise, the singer revealed, “I try to only have a certain amount of calories per day but eat right so I can keep my energy up. I try to drink as close to a gallon of water a day. Hydration is how I keep my skin clear and my body energized throughout the day.” Her biggest tip?

“When your stomach feels full, do not eat past that.”

Meanwhile, the Beignet Box founder has told Essence:

“It’s harder to lose weight as quickly, and there are now problem areas—like the stomach. I’m happy I did a lot of sit-ups in my 20s so at least I have that muscle memory.”