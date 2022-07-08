Christina Milian stuns in skimpy bikini sunbathe

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian is stunning as she defies her 40 years while bikini-clad and by a swimming pool.

The Dip It Low singer updated her Instagram stories for her 7 million followers on Thursday, posting cute summer outfits and her sensational swimsuit body, also shouting out the Fashion Nova brand she fronts.

Christina Milian stuns at 40 in skimpy bikini

The opening footage showed the Netflix star perched up on a construction roadblock and showing off a ripped jeans and pink top look. Kicking back in the sun and in high heels, Christina returned poolside and in a skimpy white-and-yellow bikini.

Showing off her flat stomach and toned legs, the Falling Inn Love actress wore her curls down and loose as she soaked up the sun, then checking her outfit in a dressed-up look — the camera had here switched to Milian in a silky pink blouse and matching bustier, plus jeans.

Throughout, a link to Fashion Nova’s site was provided.

“@fashionnova,” a caption read.

Christina has been shouting out Fashion Nova for years and boasts an ambassador status with the clothing brand. The mom of three is, however, also a promoter of Fashion Nova’s rival brand, Pretty Little Thing, this alongside running her own show as the CEO of donuts truck chain Beignet Box.

In 2021, Christina expanded from trucks to cafes, telling fans:

“Welcome to the 1st of many @BeignetBox cafes!” She continued:

“From Besties to Roommates to Business Partners. Never take for granted the conversations with friends that can spark something life changing. With patience, prayer, focused minds, diligence and the support of our friends and family we’ve managed to make THIS happen! @ElizabethfMorris I’m so proud to call you my partner! You’re a beast! None of this is possible without all you do.”

Christina Milian rubbing shoulders with major celebs

Beignet Box is adored by Hulu star Kim Kardashian – the entire Calabasas-based family has used Beignet Box to cater events. Also a fan is former Basketball Wives L.A. alum Draya Michele, plus singer Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. Just today, Milian shouted out her popular donuts chain, telling fans:

“Lemme tell you something- being a small business owner has a million challenges to say the least and this here is proof that- ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN but we still see the glass half full. It’s still BEIGNETS ALL DAY!!”

Christina’s Instagram is followed by stars including Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens, and Larsa Pippen.