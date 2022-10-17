Christina Milian at the Jurassic World movie premiere in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Christina Milian showed off her toned abs in a recent share, proving the singers still got it!

In a promotional post for PrettyLittleThing, the Dip It Low singer wore an ultra-comfy white lounge set.

The thick, textured cloth makes this an excellent fall ensemble for those days you just don’t want to get out of bed.

According to the item listing, the pants are made of a white knit material with a bobble design and are currently 50% off.

The button-up cropped cardigan is made of the same material and is currently out of stock on PrettyLittleThing’s website.

Christina certainly knows how to make lounge sets look good.

Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian doesn’t hold out on her outfit details

In a separate post shared on her Instagram page, Christina shared more details about the outfit.

Unlike other celebrities, the singer wasn’t shy about where she picked up her ensemble or the fact that it sells for a reasonable price.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the photo with her 7.1 million followers with the caption, “Mind says ‘Stay in bed’ 🥱

Body says ‘Go to the gym’ 🏋🏽‍♀️Heart says ‘Just do it!’ 🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️@prettylittlething sku: CMZ5387 & CMZ5390.”

As a PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador, Christina shares plenty of her everyday looks purchased from the online retail store.

Just a week ago she shared a photo of her 90s-inspired attire, which she wore while recently traveling in Paris.

The post was captioned, “Mily in Paris 👋🇫🇷 @prettylittlething SKU#’s CLU6891, CNA2096.”

She wore a stylish miniskirt in chocolate, which featured an asymmetric button design. It’s currently available on the PrettyLittleThing website in other colors as well, including bright blue, black, and white.

On top, Christina wore a satin fabric collared button-up in rose gold. The contrasting fabrics of the glossy satin top and the matte bottom complemented each other nicely.

Christina Milian joins the cast of Step Up

Christina has been making headlines lately with the recent premiere of Season 3 of Step Up on Starz.

The show, which is a spinoff of the Step Up films, premiered in 2018 on YouTube Red. It was canceled after just two seasons but was recently picked up by Starz.

Christina plays Collette Jones, replacing the late Naya Rivera.

You can catch Step Up on Sundays at 10/9c on Starz.