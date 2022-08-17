Christina Milian stuns in glitter swimsuit on a boat

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian proved she’s still the one to watch in a recent Instagram share.

The 40-year-old singer and actress continues to look close to 25 despite having welcomed three kids. Christina and husband Matt Pokora have been vacationing in Europe over the summer, with plenty of swimsuit action delighting fans.

Showing off her killer figure in a pink and girly bathing suit last weekend, Christina stunned while going glittery in her jazzy look.

A video posted to the Beignet Box founder’s Instagram Stories showed her all smiles and in selfie mode from a boat and in the sun.

Soaking up rays as she sent fans a scrunched-up smile, the Dip It Low singer sizzled in a one-shouldered and segmented-colored swimsuit in hot pink, adding in shades of black and gray via the swirly fabrics.

Christina cocked her head to the side a little while going makeup-free. She later shared the look via a permanent post uploaded this week.

Christina posted a fun swing shot featuring husband Matt, confirming that it’s been a couple’s break. The 2000s pop face wrote: “Catch us outside” as she and Matt soaked up the Italian sunshine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christina shares two children with Matt, but she’s also raising daughter Violet, shared with ex-husband and producer The Dream.

Christina Milian shares gorgeous shot with eldest daughter

Gushing over her firstborn this month, Christina posted a mom-and-me shot with Violet, writing: “My born best friend forever Summer 2022.” The star has also opened up on being a mother and how welcoming her first changed her life.

“It’s like I see the world with new eyes: Not only is this my life to live, this is for my daughter,” she said on a sneak peek of her Christina Milian Turned Up series. “If you really go into it with the mentality that you can do it and this has all been placed into your life for a reason at this time, then, hey, you gotta go with it.” She also called Violet her “little ball of sunshine.”

Christina Milian has a lot of fingers in a lot of pies

Christina is one busy lady. Alongside running her Beignet Box donuts trucks, she has her House of Fine Gold jewelry line, a baby brand, plus her ongoing influencer gigs – the latter are for Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Christina has starred on Netflix’s Falling Inn Love, alongside having her own reality shows. She’s followed by over 7 million on Instagram.