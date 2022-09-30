Christina Milian stuns in bubbly bodycon dress

Christina Milian stunned in a green minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/Hollywood News Wire

Christina Milian added a splash of color as she dazzled in a gorgeous green look.

The actress and singer took to social media to post some sultry photos showcasing a metallic dress that hugged her curves.

The minidress had an unusual quilted texture, giving the outfit a futuristic vibe. She captioned the post, “Got the green light 🚦 @fashionnova,” and tagged the brand, Fashion Nova.

Christina wore the Icon Living Metallic Mini Dress in Green, priced at $44.99. The dress also comes in two other color options, silver and fuchsia.

The Dip It Low singer slicked her dark curly hair back into a ponytail as she looked directly into the camera.

The dress was strapless, allowing us to admire Milian’s toned arms and shoulders, which glowed in the natural light which washed over one half of her.

A swipe right provides viewers with a full-length shot of her look, showing her sky-high stilettos as she posed in some moody lighting.

Another swipe brings us to a video clip as the singer, actress, and songwriter strutted her stuff in the fit, accessorizing with a black clutch bag.

Fans went wild for the look, leaving plenty of fire and love heart emojis in the comments.

Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian is braless in green velvet dress

Christina rocked another green Fashion Nova creation recently, daring to go braless as she wore a slinky velvet gown.

The actress and singer got candid in her caption, saying, “The best decision I’ve ever made was to love myself… the rest fell in place. 🤎”

Taking to her Instagram, Christina shared a series of three photos with her 7.1 million followers.

In the first image, Christina looked off to the side, posing with a hand on her neck and with one side of her face cast in shadow while the other side glowed in the sunlight.

The sage green dress featured a cowl front and thin spaghetti straps, showing off her amazing physique as the material clung to her shape.

Christina wore her dark locks natural in a half-up, half-down style, and a bright blue sky and body of water could be seen behind her.

In the next photo, she sat on a stone wall and crossed her legs which were revealed due to a high slit on her dress.

She finished the look off with a pair of clear, open-toed high heels.

Christina Milian owns a cafe

A woman of many talents, in addition to singing, acting and songwriting, Milian is also a business owner.

In 2021, Christina started a cafe and food truck with her good friend, Elizabeth Morris.

The Beignet Box, sells tasty beignets, coffee, and sweet tea.

The friends’ business venture has been extremely successful, with two Los Angeles locations for the cafe.

The Beignet Box even visited Nashville, Tennessee, for a special event.

What began as a pop-up, the food truck now caters to weddings, baby showers, and corporate events.