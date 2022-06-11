Christina Milian stuns braless with shirtless jacket open

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian is proving why she has 7 million+ Instagram followers as she shares stunning new photos. The 40-year-old pop star and Beignet Box founder remains a guilty pleasure on everyone’s follow list – while her Dip It Low era now stretches back to 2004, she’s kept up being relevant as she both ups her business game and continues to defy her age.

Posting ahead of the weekend, the Netflix star shared cleavage-baring and leggy photos as she showed off a trendy outfit, one proving blue is 100% her color.

Christina Milian stuns with curvy look in blue

In a gallery of snaps, the singer posed all legs as she wore patterned and pale blue shorts, plus a matching jacket.

Christina sizzled as she was photographed under an arched stone doorway while crossing her legs and going jazzy – her jacket boasted massive faux fur sleeves in electric blue, plus two-tone detailing.

Also rocking the shirtless trend as she braved a braless finish, she wore her hair up in a bun, plus a full face of makeup, and edgy black nail polish.

Star and blue heart emojis captioned the trio of photos, ones also tagging the star’s glam team.

The influencer is a regular promo face for clothing brand Fashion Nova, alongside being a Savage x Fenty ambassador. The former got a name-drop earlier this year as Christina posed in a stretchy and sporty matching set while outdoors, writing: “Take a long, hard stretch and have a great day,” also confirming her partner status with the kingpin of affordable clothing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christina Milian knows good wellness

She might run a donuts truck brand, but it looks like she’s nailed burning off the calories. “I just love going on the treadmill. I like to run. My goal is always 3 miles. Whether it takes 30 minutes, 25 minutes, or 40 minutes to do it, that’s my goal. I do that maybe three times a week. Fitness helps bring peace of mind to me,” she told Bustle.

The busy mom, who also runs a baby line named after her AM to PM track, further revealed: “I like to light candles in the house and make sure everything’s clean. I know it sounds funny, but it’s a wind-down thing for me because everyone’s asleep and they’re out of my way. And… does watching reality TV count?”

Christina’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including socialite Paris Hilton and actress Vanessa Hudgens.