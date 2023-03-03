It may have been a minute since singer Christina Milian put out new music, but that doesn’t mean she’s not out here feeding fans with other types of content.

The Dip It Low hitmaker, who earned herself two Grammy Award nominations at the height of her career, has since ventured into acting and fashion.

As of 2023, she is worth an impressive $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

For her latest Instagram post, Christina promoted her Fashion Nova wardrobe while getting cozy with her husband, M. Pokora.

“Still crushing on you 💫,” she wrote in her caption.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up over 6,000 likes and 80 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.2 million followers.

Christina Milian posed in a flirty number

In an upload consisting of three images, Christina stunned in a silky pink dress with a floral pattern all over. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and featured a thigh-high slit.

She teamed the look with a black leather jacket, which she left to rest on her shoulders, and boots of the same color that fell just below the knee area.

Christina styled her curly, shoulder-length locks down and accessorized with a necklace while rocking short nails for the occasion.

In the first shot, Christina was captured outdoors in the evening in the street on the side of a pathway. She was snapped from head to toe in front of trees that were lit up with lights.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor rested both arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the second slide, Christina looked up to her right and sported a bigger smile while resting her jacket on just her right shoulder.

In the third and final pic, she posed side-on, next to her her husband, M. Pokora. The pair both smiled and appear to still be happily in love with one another after their third year of marriage.

Christina Milian partnered up with TULA Skincare

In addition to being an ambassador for the fast fashion brand Fashion Nova, Christina also really partnered up with TULA Skincare.

In 2021, she launched her own limited-edition Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm, a product she believed was necessary for her daily routine.

“I’ve always been inspired by TULA’s commitment to inspire confidence, and felt that their clean approach, and being doctor-founded and female led, was perfectly aligned with what I wanted to represent in my first-ever skincare product partnership,” Christina said.

The Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm retails from $22 on Amazon.