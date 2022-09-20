Christina Milian shows off toned abs and legs in nude skirt

Christina Milian is stunning in a nude miniskirt and top for “lunch date” ideas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Christina Milian is plugging her Pretty Little Thing ambassadorship as she awaits the release of Step Up Season 3.

The Dip It Low singer took to Instagram on Monday morning to share some outfits for “lunch date vibes” from PLT, showing off an array of cute outfits that could be worn to lunch.

She also captioned the post, “Everyday vibes in Paris,” and added the SKU numbers for each item she was wearing.

Whether it’s for lunch or for a day out in Paris, Christina has the right look for every occasion and showed them off to a remix of Blackstreet’s No Diggity.

She opened the video with a nude outfit featuring a miniskirt and a buttoned blouse that allowed her abs to peek through.

She also wore a matching purse and showed off some sneakers with brown soles and white canvas, showing the look off as she walked up and down stairs.

However, this opening look is just one of many in Christina’s post.

After the first outfit, the video transitions to a brown dress with white polka dots. The dress features an off-the-shoulder look on one side while the other shoulder features an open cutout.

She finished the cute-casual look off with some beige and brown sneakers and a matching round purse.

Straying from cute casual and going just slightly more formal, Christina’s next outfit featured a tight black skirt and a matching tank top with a high neckline.

She finished the look with a pair of matching black boots and added a splash of color with a bright orange purse.

Before her lunch date outfits, Christina shared another post hailing the brand as she advised her followers, “Step outside the box and get out of your comfort zone.”

Christina Milian stuns in plunging busty top

Christina’s “outside the box” outfit featured a sheer button-up shirt with a plunging neckline.

The buttons were all buttoned up, showing off the busty look and revealing a little bit of her abs as the shirt was open at the bottom.

The fabric of the long-sleeved number featured muted tones of blue, green, purple, pink, and brown, and she matched the colorful top with some silky brown pants.

She wore her sunglasses on top of her head and wore a simple gold necklace and a ring on her thumb, and finished the look with a green purse, the brightest piece of the outfit.

She included the SKU numbers for this outfit as well so that any one of her followers could have the same outfit.