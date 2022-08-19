Christina Milian shows off incredible figure in fuzzy bikini

Christina Milian models a fuzzy pink bikini playfully in a short clip for her followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

R&B singer Christina Milian has been on the music scene for over 20 years, starting as a backup singer and songwriter and eventually topping the charts as a hit solo artist.

She is also an accomplished actress who has starred in dozens of movies and television shows, and Christina still stands out as a fashion icon.

Christina is a collaborative partner with Fashion Nova, an online retailer that exploded in popularity thanks to social media. She often posts her looks on Instagram while showing off her amazing body at the same time.

The Dip It Low singer recently posted a mini fashion show, wearing a three-piece sunsuit. The soft pink fuzzy suit was beautiful against Christina’s skin, with a triangle halter-style top tied at the neck and back.

The cheeky bottoms with high side-ties showed off Christina’s toned legs. The third piece is a cover-up mini skirt that she playfully took off to display the bow-tied bottoms.

She did a quick runway walk, posing in the sunsuit, and showed a close-up look of the sexy cut of the trio set. The suit is perfect for Christina’s incredible figure.

Christina Milian is taking time to focus on her growing family

As the mother of three young kids, Christina is balancing family with her career. She has one daughter, Violet, who is now 12 years old. Her firstborn was born when she was married to rapper The-Dream, who she was married to for two years.

Christina also has two sons with her current husband, Matt Pokora, who is also a singer and songwriter who hails from France. The duo started dating in 2017 and married in 2020. Their oldest son, Isaiah, is not two years old, and she gave birth to their second son, Kenna, in 2021.

Christina is also a cafe and food truck owner

In 2021, Christina and her friend, Elizabeth Morris, started a food truck called The Beignet Box, and now they own two locations in Los Angeles. The cafe specializes in the New Orleans popular dessert, the beignet, plus coffee and sweet tea.

The cafe started as a pop-up at sporting events, but due to its popularity, Christina opened the locations in Glendale and Studio City while still using the food truck to serve weddings, showers, and corporate events.