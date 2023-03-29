Christina Milian broke it down in some of the most trendy pieces out there.

The actress switched between three killer looks as she danced excitedly. The first outfit showed her in a shiny silver miniskirt that she paired with a cream top with large cutouts throughout.

She also paired this with a white jacket that featured fringe in the back and knee-high purple statement boots.

The video was edited so that she seamlessly changed into outfit number two as she danced. The second ‘fit was just as stylish with a black crop top that she paired with jeans and a matching jean jacket.

The third ensemble was an astonishing set that featured a colorful quilt-like pattern. The crop top and maxi skirt fit her perfectly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The restauranteur styled her hair differently in each outfit, and whether in a high ponytail, tucked under a hat, or in pigtails, she looked incredible. Her makeup was gorgeous, with dark lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Of course, her dance moves absolutely slayed as she bounced happily around the room.

Christina Milian promotes Fashion Nova

But these outfits weren’t just fashionable ensembles, as Christina was promoting the big-name brand Fashion Nova.

Fashion Nova is a huge fashion-forward clothing brand that sells many stylish clothing like the ones that Christina modeled. And Christina was certainly the perfect model for each of the outfits — which she easily danced in and made them look fantastic.

The singer captioned her video, “Fastival Vibes Unlocked 🔐 @fashionnova.”

Over the video, she included text that read, “Shop Festival Season at Fashion Nova” to really drive home the purpose of her video.

The fast fashion retail company was likely happy with the promotion, as she shared it with her 7.2 million followers.

Christina Milian asks her fans for suggestions

Christina loves dancing in outfits from her favorite brands, but she also embraces her style while on and off set as an actress. After a wonderful day on set, she posted a confident look to her Instagram.

The songwriter was clad in khaki pants that she paired with a matching khaki jacket. She wore a black coat over this and her tennis shoes were a soft yellow with black.

She accessorized with a chunky ring and dark round sunglasses that elevated her star quality. Her hair waterfalled down her shoulders, and her makeup was gorgeous.

She included a request for suggestions in her share. She wrote, “Just got home from a great 1st day on set. It’s cold out so I’m looking for a good place to pick up a cup of tea.. any suggestions?”