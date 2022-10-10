Christina Milian shows off amazing abs in revealing crop top and skintight pants

Christina Milian up close. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire.com

Christina Milian stunned in an all-black outfit on a recent date night.

She wore a V-shaped black top with matching V-shaped tight black pants that showed off her toned legs.

She accessorized it with black platform heels, a grunge black jacket, and a small clutch bag.

The singer paired the look with a natural makeup look, silver dangling earrings, and a high ponytail.

Her photos were taken by her husband Matt Pokora. He wore a black graphic tee with a golden necklace and a long coat.

From bikini photoshoots to rocking bodycon dresses, Christina Milian will always be a fashionista.

Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian’s press look

Christina’s newest acting role is starring in the third season of the BET series ‘Step Up 3’ as the character Collette. This will be her first acting role since her movie role in ‘High & Tight’ back in 2020.

Ahead of its premiere on October 16, she rocked a glittery glam look for the show’s press day and looked amazing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christina looked incredible in a braless purple mini dress and paired it with a matching rocker-chic jacket.

She complimented the look with a rose eyeshadow look, pink hoop earrings, and strappy black platform heels.

Christina Milian loves Y2k

From bold colors to corset tops, Y2k is in full spring.

The actress recently stunned in a Fashion Nova look that looks right out of 2009.

She wore a neon pink corset top with bow straps and paired it with cross-over buttoned distressed denim jeans.

Christina also wore tons of gold jewelry, silver heels, and put her hair into one slicked-back braid.

As someone who was a fashion icon back in the early 2000s, it’s no surprise that Christina loves the new craze of bringing Y2k fashion back. Another fan of the trend is her daughter and influencer Violet Madison Nash, who she had with her ex-husband The-Dream.

In a recent interview with Bydie, Christina says that when it comes to fashion, “Over time, everything repeats. I’m witnessing it now through my daughter. She’ll be turning 12 soon and is discovering the things we did in the ’90s and ’00s. But, her generation has new names for these things. I’m so glad I saved some of my Frankie B Jeans and crop tops from the 2000s. I told myself I’d keep those things for my future daughter back then. So, I’m happy to see these trends come back around.”