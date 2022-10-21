Christina Milian shows off her amazing body after a workout. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Christina Milian has a fantastic body, and because of her Instagram Stories, we all know why.

Christina took videos and posted her workout routine, and showed her 7.1 million followers where those abs come from.

Christina started her workout on the treadmill, playing a game from King. She did three miles in 27.45 minutes.

According to her Orange Theory Fitness app, Christina burned 658 calories. She wrote at the end of her workout, “Sweat it out. Best Feeling Ever.”

In the picture, Christina wore a sports bra and matching gray high-waisted spandex bottoms. She also had earbuds in, likely jamming out during her workout sesh.

Her hair was pulled up, and she was wiping the sweat off her face. In the background, there was other workout equipment and a picture of a man running on the wall behind her.

Christina Milian takes over Naya Rivera’s role in season 3 of Step Up

Naya Rivera played the role of Collette Jones in the Starz TV series Step Up until her untimely death in July 2020. She drowned at 33 in a boating accident on Lake Piru in Southern California. Her 4-year-old son was found on the boat alone, wearing a life jacket.

At the time of Naya’s tragic death, production for Step Up was about to begin for Season 3 but was put on hold. That’s when Christina was offered the role and decided to step up to the plate.

The 41-year-old actress/singer spoke exclusively with Hollywood Life about stepping into the role once played by Naya.

She said, “Stepping into the role of Collette Jones was challenging. It was fun. I felt so honored that they trusted me to play this character, but also knowing the situation. This character has existed for two seasons, has a very strong storyline, and there’s so many layers to this woman. With so much respect to Naya Rivera and her acting, like, I actually was a big fan. As an actress and as a mother, to me, I felt so connected even to that situation, it was a big choice for me to actually even take on the role.”

Christina Milian tells the ladies to get screened for breast cancer

On her Instagram, Christina is partnering with the American Cancer Society to remind ladies over 45 to get screened for breast cancer. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In the post, Christina discusses statistics regarding breast cancer and how it affects Black women compared to white women, and how it’s important for all women to detect it early.

According to breastcancer.org, about 1 in 8 women (13%) will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime.