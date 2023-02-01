Christina Milian’s career has spanned, and her continued success may involve her commitment to staying fit.

The mother of three manages to stay in shape while running multiple businesses. Christina has also seen success in acting, singing, and dancing, as she maintains triple-threat status.

The Dip it Low singer shared an animated video on her Instagram as she worked her arms at the gym.

Christina went into selfie mode as she shared a glimpse of her new routine.

The upbeat content was set to a remix of Take On Me as Christina took on a workout machine.

The video began with Christina facing the camera.

Christina Milian does arm workout for muscle recovery

Christina looked bare-faced and beautiful, with her dark hair in a topknot. The Step Up actress rocked a green long-sleeve shirt with black workout spandex as she appeared ready to go.

Then, she did a series of repetitions that targeted various parts of her arms. Christina’s face remained expressive as she exercised and felt the burn.

Finally, the beautiful actress did a few crunches, keeping her famous abs in shape.

The video was upbeat, fun, and certainly motivational. Christina shared some more information in a caption accompanying the post, explaining a previous injury and steps toward recovery.

Christina’s caption read, “Quick workout. It’s a process but in order to help heel and fix my posture in my shoulder I need to strengthen my Deltoids.. 4 sets of 15.💪🏽 gotta work in my abs next round!'”

Christina’s workouts are especially important because she owns a chain of beignet restaurants. Beignets aren’t exactly known for their nutritional value, but they are a sweet treat popular in New Orleans.

Christina Milian launches Beignet Box

With regular workouts under her belt, Christina can chow down on beignets from her store, Beignet Box.

Christina brought a taste of NoLa to Cali with her Beignet Box pastry shop. She and her best friend, Elizabeth Morris, launched the pastry store together in 2019. Since then, Christina and her crew have seen great success. So much so that they are looking to expand their beignet franchise.

She also revealed to E! News that she would like to launch a Beignet Box in France because her husband, Matt Pokora, is French.

Christina continued, “I would love to franchise out to Europe because my husband is French and it makes sense to open a Beignet Box in France. That’s my dream, and part of our goal is to open more Beignet Boxes throughout the world.”

The actress also said she wanted to highlight other Latinx-owned small businesses in California.