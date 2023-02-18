Christina Milian flashes her abs before giving a few details about her workout routine.

The 41-year-old actress and singer wore a purple sports bra and matching leggings for her workout session.

She had her hair in a messy bun and wore a black top on top of her bra, which she pulled up to reveal her incredibly toned midriff.

Christina shared the selfie on her Instagram Story and gave a shoutout to Meshki by tagging the clothing brand in the photo.

She also kept her followers up to date with her exercise routine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Did a yoga class. Time for a quick run!” She wrote on the IG Story snap.

Christina Milian shows her workout results. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian set to star in thriller Body Language

Christina joined Steven Strait to star in a lead role in the movie Body Language.

Deadline reported in December that the film was in post-production when writing the report.

It’s her first time working on a thriller movie, and she is also getting producer credit for the first time.

The movie is about Mariana, portrayed by Christina, who serves as Director of Personnel for a major security firm.

Mariana, who is excellent at reading people, is challenged when her fiance’s mystifying college buddy, Dylan, played by Steven, visits to cook a celebratory engagement dinner.

The movie is directed and written by Cory Miller and does not currently have a release date.

Christina Milian wears pink spandex for a workout session

Christina opened up about getting back into yoga last week after a decade a in a new video.

The super-fit singer frequently shares workout videos on her social media and has the body to prove that hard work pays off.

In the caption, she wrote about how she feels after getting back into practicing yoga.

“So today I did something different before my workout.. I took a yoga class! I haven’t taken one in over a decade and when I tell you I was feeling so good after that class is an understatement,” she wrote, continuing:

“I nearly talked myself out of it but I saw there was availability to take the class and within 5 minutes of me arriving to the gym”

The actress explained that she enjoyed practicing her breathing with her return to yoga and said the routine cleared her mind.

In the video, Christina went barefaced to exercise with several weight machines for a full-body workout.

She is seen working on her abs, back, and hip flexors as she put her dark hair in a messy bun.