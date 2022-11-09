Christina Milian wows in a bedazzled figure-hugging white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Christina Milian exuded chicness and style as she rocked a sparkly dress that showed off plenty of her skin.

The 41-year-old pop star simply stunned as she was snapped on a glamorous night out.

Christina is by far no stranger to turning heads wherever she goes.

With four top 20 hits, two Grammy Award nominations, and countless television and film roles all under her belt, Christina has done a lot in her two-decade career.

The mom-of-three is also a fashionista, with many fans eager to see what look she is going to serve up next.

A fan account recently reposted a snap of Christina and her outfit did not disappoint.

Christina Milian stuns in white sparkly corset and skirt

While out in the street, the New Jersey native slipped into a see-through corset bodice with sparkling silver cups that peaked out at the top.

Christina looked gorgeous in the white number which hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Never one to stay away from showing some skin, Christina’s skirt had an extremely high slit that sat right on the hip, tastefully showcasing her thigh and toned legs.

When it came to her makeup, the beauty let her outfit do all the talking, by opting for neutral glam including voluminous lashes and a pink glossy lip.

She styled her raven tresses into soft beach waves that cascaded behind her as she posed for the snap.

Christina tied her look together with a pair of dainty drop earrings as well as plenty of diamond bracelets.

Christina Milian is an ambassador for Savage x Fenty

Throughout her 23-year-career, Christina has been a part of numerous campaigns for iconic brands like Pretty Little Thing.

More recently, she joined the likes of Normani and Tinashe as an ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

In the sizzling snap taken in 2020, less than three months after the birth of her son Isaiah, Christina looked nothing short of sensational, as she rocked a gorgeous blue lingerie set.

Christina said she thought it was “pretty damn cool” when Rihanna’s team approached her about a partnership.

“Rihanna’s such a great representation of a woman who loves herself, loves her body, is confident and not afraid to show her power,” Christina told Page Six.

It’s not just the world of showbiz and fashion that Christina is dominating at the moment.

Last year, the pop star launched her “southern sweet treat brand” Beignet Box, alongside pal Elizabeth Morris.

According to LA Weekly, the idea for the Beignet Box was sparked after the two went to NOLA to help Louisiana natives rebuild their communities after Hurricane Katrina.

The dynamic duo currently have two California store locations in Studio City and Glendale.