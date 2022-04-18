Christina Milian offers rear view in Coachella bikini

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Christina Milian is upping her Coachella game in a bikini look and even offering a rear view. The Dip It Low singer remains a ’90s and 2000s face who absolutely stayed relevant into the 2020s, and her regular headline-making is proof.

Posting to mark her attendance at this year’s Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, CA, the 40-year-old bombshell shared her skimpy look to Instagram, and it received a thumbs-up all-around.

Christina Milian stuns in Coachella bikini

Posting a gallery of figure-flaunting photos, Milian opened shooting the camera a killer stare while flaunting her trim figure in a string blue bikini. Going bohemian, the Beignet Box founder accessorized her look via a fringed and barely-there skirt, one that wasn’t covering much.

Stunning the camera, Milian also donned a yellow printed scarf around her neck, drop earrings, plus a NASA logo backpack likely containing her festival essentials.

The Fashion Nova partner then posed leaning against yellow chairs while in her revealing bikini as she rocked white sneakers and sent out her gorgeous smile. Next up came a way more revealing snap as the star posed rear to the camera and from an outdoor terrace while flaunting her backside in her thong bikini.

“Hate to see you leave but I love to watch you go 😜💙✨ #Coachella #Day2 @illuminationpr #poolparty #tapfortags,” she wrote.

Coachella was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 on account of the global pandemic. This year, it’s welcomed stars including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus model Olivia Culpo.

Christina Milian landed a pandemic show

Milian’s career continues to go from strength to strength. In 2020, she landed her own reality show What Happens at Home. The series documenting the star’s lockdown and motherhood in quarantine came with her saying:

“I’ve already been having a good time filming myself in my habitat. It’s great I get to show the ins and outs of all the crafty, fun things I like to do when I’m at home. Sometimes I’m good at things and sometimes I’m not – I think we all can relate. I love my family and I love to be home and bond, so this quarantine has been a great time for me to focus on what’s important.”

Earlier this year, Christina was a red carpet face for the premiere of Ambulance. Testimony to her popularity is her celebrity Instagram following. Keeping tabs on Christina are cookbook queen Ayesha Curry, singer Lizzo, actress Zendaya, plus reality star Savannah Chrisley.