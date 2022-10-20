Now, it’s time to focus on more than Christina’s movie list or song releases because she’s been killing the game in fashion and beauty.

Christina’s latest outfit on social media is worth checking out since she’s someone who really knows how to dress.

Christina Milian rocks any crop top

Crop tops are typically designed for people with the flattest tummy and most toned abs ever, and Christina definitely fits into that category. While traveling “somewhere around the world,” according to her Instagram, she wore a green crop top with long sleeves that had extra material bunched up around her wrists.

The top of the crop top had a thick collar circling the neck. She completed the look with a pair of shiny, low-rise black pants and dangling earrings. She also wore a pair of black boots with short thick heels.

Christina wore her long black hair parted down the middle, swept behind her shoulders with a full face of glamorous makeup. Her cosmetic choices included eyebrow tint, mascara, and lipstick.

In one picture, Christina posed with both of her hands tucked into her pockets, but in another shot, she posed by leaning back against a cement wall in an artistic way.

Christina Milian looks amazing when she wakes up

In a separate photo thread Christina shared on social media, she stretched out in front of the camera while sitting comfortably in her bed. She wore a matching two-piece pajama outfit in the color white.

It was covered in soft fluffy material that looked incredibly comfortable and cozy.

In the pics, Christina‘s abs looked as tight and toned as ever, and she was a dazzling beauty without any makeup on her face.

The stunning pictures of Christina were snapped in a bedroom that looked as elegant as a hotel room with comfy bedding beneath her and an artsy wall design behind her.