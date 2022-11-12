Christina Milian at the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Christina Milian shared a stunning throwback photo in a red bikini that left little to the imagination.

The actress and singer shared the photo with her 7.2 million fans in an Instagram Story with the caption, “I wanna go back to Miami!”

She looked incredible in a cheeky bikini bottom and matching top with risque cutouts.

Christina accessorized the look with a thin layered silver necklace and a simple belly button ring.

Her hair was pushed back from her face and fell to her shoulders in tight, untamed curls.

She smiled for the camera, showing off her natural beauty while adjusting her bathing suit bottom.

Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

The throwback photo is from the summer of 2017. According to The Sun, Christina was spending some quality time in Miami with her nephew.

Christina Milian replaced Naya Rivera in STARZ show

Christina appears in Season 3 of the STARZ show Step Up, which is a spinoff of the dance-heavy movies.

She took over the role of Collette Jones, which was played by Naya Rivera until her tragic death in 2020.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, she expressed how honored she was to be trusted with the character who already had “a very strong storyline” by the time Christina got on board.

She revealed that she struggled with the pressure of both keeping the fans happy while also coming into her own version of the character.

“It took me some time,” she told the magazine. “I did do some praying. I even cried, I’ll admit it … I think after much prayer and just talking to myself and trusting what this was I said, ‘Okay, trust the process. You deserve this, and now’s your time for the fans of Step Up, for the fans of Naya Rivera, for the fans of Collette Jones to continue this legacy and tell this story in a way that is your own.”

Season 3 of Step Up premiered last month, with new episodes airing on Sundays at 10/9c.

Christina Milian stuns in Fashion Nova promotion

Christina showed off her figure in a video promotion of two Fashion Nova ensembles.

The first was a winter green casual set featuring baggy pants with an elastic waistband. She also wore a matching cropped jacket that featured button closures, a breast pocket, and cinched hem.

Her second look was a hot pink satin set with baggy pants and a scoop-neck tank top that she wore tucked in.

She captioned the post with, “Hater Free Zone 💘💖 @fashionnova.”