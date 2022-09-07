Christina Milian is braless in green velvet dress, shares ‘best decision’

Christina Milan is loving herself and rocking her curls in a gorgeous green dress. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina Milian soaked up golden hour in her recent social media share.

The gorgeous actress and singer shared photos and a video in her classy green Fashion Nova dress.

The post was shared with Christina’s 7.1 million Instagram followers.

Her friends and fans flocked to the comments to sing Christina’s praises as she stunned with her figure, dress, and voluminous curls.

Christina appears to have had a blast this summer, requesting summer to “please stay.”

She also declared the best decision she’s ever made.

Christina Milian talks ‘best decision’ in a green velvet dress

Taking to her Instagram, Christina shared a series of three photos.

In the first image, Christina looked off to the side, with one side of her face shrouded in shadows and the other glowing under the sun.

Christina placed a toned arm up to her neck and posed with her curves and fit physique visible in her green velvet dress with ruching and spaghetti straps.

Christina wore her dark tresses curly and natural with a half-up, half-down style, and a blue sky and body of water could be seen behind her.

In the second photo, Christina sat on a stone barrier and crossed her legs which were visible due to the high slit on her dress.

Christina wore open-toed black and clear high heels with the look as she gave a sultry glare to the camera.

In the third and final pic, Christina posed from a distance and gave a side profile look in the stunning green gown, flawless curls framing her face perfectly.

Promoting Fashion Nova in her caption, Christina embraced loving herself, writing, “The best decision I’ve ever made was to love myself… the rest fell in place. 🤎 @FashionNova.”

Christina also shared a video of herself walking in the dress, showing off the gown’s movement and the strappy backside of the dress while an acapella song played in the background.

Her jewelry was also visible in a close-up as she fittingly wore gold and emerald earrings.

Christina captioned the video. “Dear summer, please stay.”

Christina Milan receives compliments from followers and fellow celebrities

Christina’s post gained over 13k likes and lots of comments.

Award-winning TV host Rocsi Diaz commented, “Beautiful.”

The former co-host of The Real and new mom Jeannie Mai wrote, “Queen tingzzz.”

Grammy-nominated singer NiVEA commented with heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Other comments included “Stunning,” “Glamours and caption fam,” and “Wow.”