Christina Milian looked gorgeous while out in LA. Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

If you were out in Los Angeles last week, you might have caught a glimpse of Christina Milian looking absolutely stunning. The Step-Up actress was seen out on the town wearing a gorgeous metallic outfit with her friend, J. Ryan La Cour.

The Dip it Low singer had on a sheer shirt that matched her skin tone perfectly. The top featured a low-cut neckline and dark embroidery around the torso.

She also wore a gold metallic leather moto jacket, that added an edgy vibe to the outfit. She paired it with black vinyl pants that clung to her toned legs.

For her shoes, she decided to match her moto jacket and wore strappy gold sandals.

Christina accessorize the ensemble with large gold hoops, to complement her high-shine outfit.

The former reality star decided to keep her hair away from her face and opted for a sleek bun.

This hairstyle was the perfect choice to showcase her makeup which included gold eyeshadow with classic red lipstick.

In photos shared on Instagram, Christina captioned the post, “Caught in LA catching a vibe w/ @jryanjl ✨📸: @therealspw.”

Christina Milian brings food and music with Beignet Box

When most think of the multi-talented Christina Milian, they usually don’t think of a food truck.

However, in 2018, she and her best friend Elizabeth Morris infused their cultures to create the food truck business, Beignet Box.

According to LA Weekly, the two premiered their first food truck in Louisiana, where Elizabeth is originally from. When explaining her latest business venture, Christina shared why it was perfect for her.

“Two of the biggest factors of being a Cuban woman is food and music, which are obviously two things I love the most,” she told the publication.

“Sweets are another thing I love, but beignets are not something I was accustomed to. Louisiana is so flavorful — salty, sweet — and that’s how Cubans like it.”

The platinum recording artist loved the idea of the food truck because she felt that the southern and Cuban heritage reflected each other perfectly.

Christina Milian stuns in an all-green Fashion Nova outfit

Green is clearly Christina Milian’s color, and the mother of three proved just that when she wore a monochromatic look, courtesy of Fashion Nova.

She modeled a green turtleneck top that cropped right at her tiny waist. To keep warm, she added a plaid blazer that fit her perfectly.

Christina paired the jacket with mint green leather pants, with patented leather boots in dark green, for the perfect winter look.

She pulled her hair back into a neat ballerina bun that showed off her stunning features. She matched her makeup with her outfit, wearing green eyeshadow and nude lipstick.